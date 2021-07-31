Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is perhaps a little peeved at Spider-Man star Alfred Molina. The actor recently revealed several spoilers for upcoming MCU sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home, taking a flamethrower to the studio's well-known love of secrecy, and it appear to have stuck in Feige's craw. At a recent event, Feige was asked what might be next for Julia Louis-Dreyfus after her surprise appearance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, to which the Marvel boss quipped...

"You should ask Alfred Molina."

Oh dear. It seems that Feige has not forgotten the many spoilers unceremoniously dropped by Alfred Molina earlier this year. Marvel is famous for keeping everything about future projects under lock and key so as to surprise audiences as best they can, something that Spider-Man himself Tom Holland has had to learn the hard way.

At risk of angering Feige further and possibly having Alfred Molina thrown into some sort of Marvel supermax, let us remind you of the Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers revealed by Molina back in April. Look away now if you wish to avoid them...

"When we were shooting it, we were all under orders not to talk about it, because it was supposed to be some great big secret," Molina said, clearly letting it be known that he's fully aware of the secrecy. "But, you know, it's all over the internet. I actually described myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood!" Of course, Molina is not wrong that the claims of his return in the MCU was all over the internet, but they were just a rumor at that stage.

"It was wonderful," Molina continued. "It was very interesting going back after 17 years to play the same role, given that in the intervening years, I now have two chins, a wattle, crow's feet and a slightly a slightly dodgy lower back. He just looked at me, and said, 'Did you see what we did to [Robert Downey Jr.] and [Samuel L. Jackson]?'" Molina laughed. "I don't have the same physicality that I had 17 years ago. That's just a fact."

Perhaps what Molina does not realize in that confirming his own return, he has potentially confirmed all of the long-running rumors attached to Spider-Man: No Way Home. Oh well. Therefore, we can feel quite comfortable concluding that the Spidey sequel will find Tom Holland's superhero tackling the multiverse, teaming up with Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange. The character is said to be taking on the mentor role previously held by Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark, with the movie looking more and more likely to be following on from the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and throwing Peter Parker and his chums head-first into the multiverse shenanigans.

Rumors continue to circulate that both Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will suit up once again as their respective iterations of the famous web-slinger, and while this has not been confirmed, the return of Alfred Molina's Doc Ock certainly adds weight. Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to be released in the United States on December 17, 2021, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. This comes to us from ET Online.