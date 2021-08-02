Soon to be appearing on screen together in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it looks like Tom Holland and Zendaya have been caught in their own loved up web as new images of the pair appear to have confirmed that the on screen couple is getting together off screen as well. While there have been rumors of a romance between the young stars, the images of them kissing, while waiting at a red light, in Holland's Audi sports car appear to make their status official. As many have commented, there couldn't really be a cuter couple than these two.

The Spider-Man co-stars have dodged questions of a romance for a while now, but seems that their little clinch while out on a sunset drive in LA may have negated the need for any further discussion on the subject. Along with the images of the pair having a quick kiss, with Holland stroking Zendaya Coleman's chin, a video also surfaced of the pair having an endearing little dance along to whatever was playing on the radio.

Zendaya, Tom Holland finally confirm they're dating with steamy car makeout https://t.co/O9qdVzthpfpic.twitter.com/q5shBLpuso — New York Post (@nypost) July 2, 2021

The couple were spotted having their PDA in an area of LA near to where Zendaya's mother, Claire Stoermer, lives and the pair were seen leaving a property with Stoermer later that day. Many took the comfortable and casual way they were hanging out together with Zendaya's mother to be another sure sign that not only are they now officially an item, but have been for some time. Rumors about a possible romantic link have been circulating since Holland originally appeared with The Greatest Showman star in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and even when Spider-Man: Far from Home was released two years ago, both parties denied any connection other than being friends.

Speaking to Variety, Zendaya, who will soon be starring in a new season of Netflix's Euphoria, said of Holland, "He's a great dude. He's literally one of my best friends. This past how many months we've had to do press tours together. There's very few people that will understand what that's like at 20-years-old."

As well as their chemistry on screen, even in their somewhat awkward relationship as Spider-Man's Peter Parker and MJ, the couple have played around with their fans a little over the last two years, and it could well be a simple case of a very good friendship simply developing into something else. While they have shared online social media banter for years, which followers have lapped up, they also appeared together in a LipSync Battle face off, which became more famous for Holland's spectacular gender-swapped version of Rihanna's Umbrella.

Whatever the truth behind their relationship, hopefully they remain happy together for as long as they want. In the meantime, everyone is waiting to see them again in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and if there is not a trailer soon there are some Marvel fans out there who seem ready to explode. The wait for the first sight of Holland's next turn as the web-slinging Avenger has been made all the worse by a series of toy releases which have hinted at new costumes, scenes and appearances in the movie, which have now been scrutinized to the nth degree. Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17. This comes to us from Comicbook.