To say there has been a fair bit of attention on the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is probably the biggest understatement since someone said "You know this MCU thing might take off." So as you would expect that means no end of analysis videos, trailer breakdowns, fan art and the like, but this time someone has also gone step further than usual and recreated the trailer using footage from the 90's animated Spider-Man series.

The cleverly put together reworking of the trailer uses its audio track, but has managed to replace the footage with a sensible and coherent replacement from the series, which saw Christopher Daniel Barnes voice Peter Parker and John Vernon as the summoned Doctor Strange.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer blew away the previous record holder for the highest number of views in 24 hours by clocking up over 350,000, more than even Avengers: Endgame managed. Mainly due to the length of time fans have been waiting for the trailer, the number of teasers and red herrings that have been put out along the way, and some subtle - and not so subtle - rumors of what would feature in the trailer, it was not hard to see why the first real footage from the movie was welcomed with such a wave of attention.

So, it seems like the first thing 100Bombs Studios decided to do, was remake the trailer, and post it to YouTube where it has managed to accumulate as many views as the actual trailer managed in its first day, which is not an easy feat by any means. This is not however the channel has stepped up into the superhero recreation game, having previously gone viral for producing alternative trailers for both Avengers: Endgame and, not to put all their eggs in one comic brand, also Zack Snyder's Justice League.

The fan-made trailer combines footage from two episodes of the old Spider-Man cartoon, "The Sins of The Fathers, Chapter I Doctor Strange" from season 3, and Season 5 episode "Spider-Wars Chapter II: Farewell, Spider-Man." The two episodes themselves were very different from the upcoming movie, with the first dealing with Strange helping Spider-Man to rescue Mary Jane from Baron Mordo and Dormammu, while the second saw multiple Spider-Men facing off against Spider-Carnage. There are some small clips from other episodes helping to pull the whole thing together.

In normal circumstances, Spider-Man: No Way Home would have a good chance of becoming the biggest Spider-Man movie of all time, and taking the crown from predecessor, Far From Home, which took just over $1.1 billion on its release. However, much of its box office performance is going to come down to how the Covid virus numbers go between now and then. Many countries were starting to see cinemagoers returning to theaters in decent numbers, but then the Delta Variant arrived and now we have movies being delayed again. Whether this will have cleared by December 17 is something we will have to wait and see, but either way, nothing is going to stop the hype for the movie that looks set to break the MCU timeline once again.