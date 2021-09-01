Charlie Cox says that's not him in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, denying the rumors that he had a secret cameo as Matt Murdock. For three seasons on Netflix, Cox played the role of Murdock on the hit Marvel series Daredevil, but it's unclear if we'll ever see him again in the MCU. There are rumors that he'll appear in the role in No Way Home, but this is not officially confirmed.

At one point in the new trailer, Peter Parker is getting questioned by the police. The shot reveals the arms of someone else in a white shirt with black tie slamming a heavy file onto the table, though it doesn't show his face. This had led to speculation that these were Cox's arms with Matt Murdock possibly serving as Peter's attorney. Given Marvel's secrecy surrounding the movie, it's hard to tell what's true and what's not with all of the rumors, but Cox insists that those forearms shown in the trailer aren't his.

"I can promise you those are not my forearms," Charlie Cox told ComicBook.com, referring to the moment in the trailer. Of course, this doesn't necessarily mean that Cox won't appear as Matt Murdock in the movie, even if Cox is telling the truth here. It just means the rumored Daredevil cameo isn't alluded to in the first No Way Home trailer, at least not in that particular scene. Even so, it is worth noting Cox has previously denied his involvement.

"I hadn't heard those rumors, but it's certainly not with my Daredevil. I'm not involved in it," Cox previously shared with ComicBook.com. "If that's true, it's not with me. It's with another actor. As a fan of the Marvel movies, I've loved the little stuff where they pop up here and there but because we were on Netflix, we weren't able to do as much for legal reasons, I don't know why. But I love the idea of Jessica and Matt showing up in the background or Matt as a lawyer advising Peter Parker. That'd be really, really cool."

Directed by Jon Watts and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Spider-Man: No Way Home brings back Tom Holland as Peter Parker, Zendaya as MJ, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, among other returning stars. Benedict Cumberbatch appears as Doctor Strange, though some fans theorize that's not actually him in the trailer, with the introduction of the multiverse coming in the movie.

Because of the multiverse, various characters from alternate realities will appear. The trailer confirms the return of Alfred Molina as Doc Ock from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2, and other villains from that world were also teased. It's been rumored that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will make special appearances as their respective variants of Peter Parker, possibly to help Holland's version take on all of these villains. There are many rumors of other characters possibly coming in, which obviously includes Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be released in theaters on Dec. 17, 2021. In the meantime, Cox can be seen in his next role when Kin hits AMC+ on Sept. 9. This news comes to us from ComicBook.com.