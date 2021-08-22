The trailer for the highly anticipated Marvel film, Spider-Man: No Way Home has leaked. With a low quality video surfacing on the popular internet platform, TikTok, a full video of an unfinished trailer has leaked, where CGI changes are imminent. The trailer shows Tom Holland, returning as Peter Parker/ Spider-Man after going through an identity crisis of sorts, when his identity as Spider-Man is very publicly revealed. The leaked trailer also showcases Doctor Strange, who was highly expected to fill in the mentor role as seen in ﻿Spider-Man: Homecoming ﻿by Tony Stark/ Iron Man. ﻿With a fan outcry on social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter, protesting the months long drought of Spider-Man related content, they finally get their wish fulfilled, but in a very unconventional way.

The video surfaced on popular video sharing app, TikTok, and quickly went viral, and while questions were initially asked of its credibility, the matter was put to rest after Sony itself started reporting and copyright claiming all videos in which the leak was shared. While frequent updates to keep fans on edge were shared by both Sony and Marvel, no confirmations of the highly anticipated return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as previous versions of Spider-Man were given, despite it being seemingly confirmed heavily by industry leakers, based on social media platforms such as Reddit.

If the all-but-confirmed reports and leaks are to be believed, Alfred Molina is set to make his return as Doc Ock, the iconic villain from the Sam Raimi trilogy, along with Jamie Foxx as Electro from the Marc Webb/ Andrew Garfield universe, while a fan favorite Willem Dafoe return as Norman Osborn/ Green Goblin. This is expected to be the foundation for the first live action adaptation for the iconic Sinister Six, from the Spider-Man comics, most recently seen in the Spider-Man PS4 game. While Molina seemingly spoil his own return in a media interview, Spider-Man: No Way Home's plot and details were called as the worst kept secret in all of Hollywood.

According to THR, the trailer was leaked by an insider, and was indirectly recorded by a phone, of another phone playing the trailer, and Sony is taking drastic action to prevent the situation from getting out of hand, which, unfortunately for them, looks to be something which has already happened. Duplications of the video by fans, have protected it from fully vanishing from the internet.

Another detail fans were quickly to notice was that VFX artist, Wassila Lmouaci's name was watermarked, leading fans to believe that the ﻿Thor: Ragnarok﻿ VFX artist's name was the final nail in the coffin, confirming the legitimacy of the leak. This deviates from Marvel's usually secretive and strict policy against leaks and spoilers, with the company notoriously famous for keeping many of its projects under close wraps. This also further debunks reports that ﻿Spider-Man: No Way Home ﻿would be releasing without a trailer, to keep the secrecy and suspense of the film intact, which seemed likelier by the second, before finally being debunked.

Out of the three releasing MCU movies in 2021, ﻿Spider-Man ﻿is undoubtedly the most anticipated of the bunch, and boasting a stellar cast of Tom Holland as Peter Parker, Zendaya Coleman as Michelle "MJ" Williams, Jacob Balaton as Ned Leeds, and most of the rest being unconfirmed reports as of yet, fans can hope, the full trailer releases properly for the December 17 movie which now seems an inevitability, and purely a matter of time.