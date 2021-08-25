It is no surprise that Sony are expecting to have a big hit on their hands this Christmas with Spider-Man: No Way Home, and their expectations will have been given a huge boost as the Spider-Man: No Way Home teaser trailer managed to rack up a staggering 355.5 million global views in its first 24 hours, more than doubling that of Spider-Man: Far From Home and even snapping away the previous record holder Avengers: Endgame, which managed 289 million in the same time period. There are clearly a few things that have led to this achievement, but none more than the amount of times the trailer has been rumored to be imminent and then not arrived in the last few months.

Spider-Man: Far From Home was released over two years ago, coming in the wake of Endgame and pulling in over $1.1 billion at the box office, making it the most successful Spider-Man movie of all time. While this was assumed to be the effect of the movie rounding off Phase Three of the MCU, and the astronomical performance of Endgame. While the Covid pandemic has made the wait for the next appearance of Tom Holland's webbed-wonder a lot longer than anticipated, it has also allowed fans a lot of time to build images and theories of what they expect to see in No Way Home, which has managed to push the hype to intense levels without Sony or Marvel having to lift a finger.

There are of course reasons why this particular entry in the Marvel movie line has been getting so much attention and it mostly comes down to the inclusion of the multiverse, plain and simple. Ever since it was announced that Marvel would be ripping their MCU timeline apart to bring in new characters and threats, and in the case of Spider-Man some characters previously only seen in the movies of previous Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, fans have been running wild with what exactly this could mean and who could be seen in the upcoming movie.

With the arrival of the trailer, fans have now been given their first glimpse of what is coming to Peter Parker's world, and it seems like things are about to get a lot more complicated for him and the entire Marvel Universe. In the footage, we have seen Doctor Strange messing with the multiverse, the arrival of some well-known villains in the form of Doc Ock, the Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman, Lizard and a promise of one more to come. What we didn't see was any sign of other Spider-Man, but in the words of Loki, what did you expect? There are plenty of subtle hints to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield if you know your stuff, or have a look on any social media site where many fans are waiting to enlighten you.

To show exactly how much attention is being thrown at Spider-Man at the moment, as well as the massive viewer numbers for the trailer, it also gathered the largest social media conversation volume of all time with 4.5 million mentions. This includes 2.91 million mentions in the US, which is almost a million more than Avengers: Endgame managed, and in fact it too just 12 hours for that Endgame number to be surpassed.

We can expect a final trailer for the movie sometime around late October or early November, which may answer a few more questions as well as drop some more red herrings, but we will really need to wait until the movie's release on December 17 to find out exactly how Peter Parker's journey continues. This news arrives from Deadline.