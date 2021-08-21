It's still a mystery when Marvel fans can expect to see an official trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, but the good news is that it will apparently be out sometime before the movie hits theaters. Set to bow on the big screen in December, No Way Home is one of Marvel Studios' most anticipated releases. Fans are especially eager just to check out the trailer for a small taste of what's to come, but as of now, there's still no word on when we'll be seeing any footage.

Recently, the fan's desire to see the trailer made its way to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. As always, Feige played coy when it came to revealing exactly when fans might plan on catching the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home. He did, however, officially confirm that there will be a trailer, and that it will be out at some point before No Way Home's premiere. While that could technically mean that we aren't getting it until the day before, it's good to know that there is something coming. As Feige told ComicBook.com:

"Shang-Chi is coming out, the Eternals trailer just came out, but yes on December 17th, we have the third in our Homecoming trilogy with Sony and Jon Watts and with Tom Holland. I can only guarantee there will be a trailer before the movie comes out."

We can't really fault fans for wanting to find out more. There remains so much secrecy surrounding the project, but that appears to be by design on the part of Marvel Studios. Rumors have recently been circulating that the trailer may even make its appearance exclusively at CinemaCon this year. Given how the multiverse aspects of the storyline allow for pretty much anyone to appear, the studio is hoping to keep some surprises in store for viewers and everyone's being extra careful with how the marketing is handled.

"Sony is absolutely handling the marketing for Spider-Man," Disney's Asad Ayaz previously told THR. "Kevin Feige and his team are closely partnering with the Sony team on those. So there is coordination in that sense. We also make sure we are aware of who is dropping what when. But we are not working together on the campaigns because it's their film. They are handling it but there is a level of coordination to make sure that it's a win-win for everybody."

It has been heavily rumored that previous Spider-Man movie actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will make special appearances to reprise their roles. We do know that other actors from their respective movie franchises will appear, including Spider-Man 2's Alfred Molina as Doc Ock and The Amazing Spider-Man 2's Jamie Foxx as Electro. Benedict Cumberbatch also appears as Doctor Strange to help set up the multiverse storyline that will be included in the sequel.

Alfred Molina has been a topic of conversation for not only fans but also Feige as the Spider-Man star recently revealed several spoilers for the upcoming MCU sequel, Spider-Man: No Way Home, straining the beloved secrecy of the studio. With so many fans waiting on the edge to learn more about the Spider-Man sequel the spoilers came as a surprise, confirming many rumors that had been floating around the movie, against Feige's wishes.

Jon Watts directs Spider-Man: No Way Home using a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. It stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei reprising their roles from the previous movies of the Homecoming trilogy. The sequel is set to release on Dec. 17, 2021. This news comes to us from: ComicBook.