The first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has arrived. Featuring Tom Holland reprising his role as the MCU's Peter Parker for his third solo adventure, the movie has long been one of the most anticipated releases in years. After many months of rumors, speculation, and leaked set photos, fans have been eagerly awaiting the first trailer to drop, and now that moment has arrived. You can check out the trailer below.

Jon Watts returns as the director of Spider-Man: No Way Home, returning to the director's chair after previously helming both Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, who wrote Far From Home and served as co-writers on Homecoming, penned the script for No Way Home as well. Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal produced the sequel.

There's only so much that Marvel and Sony can show us in the first trailer, as the No Way Home team is undoubtedly saving a variety of surprises for viewers to witness when the movie is released. It also seems like we could be heading towards an eventual crossover with the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters (SPUMC), which includes the Venom movies. Recent comments from Sony exec Sanford Panitch seem to suggest that their plan for Venom and Spidey to meet will become more apparent after No Way Home.

"There actually is a plan [to bring Spider-Man into the SPUMC]," Panitch told Variety. "I think now maybe it's getting a little more clear for people where we're headed and I think when No Way Home comes out, even more will be revealed."

There have been all kinds of rumors about who else we could be seeing pop up in No Way Home aside from Peter Parker. Once it was established that the sequel would bring the live-action Spider-Verse into the MCU, rumors were instantly sparked that alternate Spider-Man movie universe actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will come in to help Holland's Peter Parker with his crime-fighting endeavors. Daredevil actor Charlie Cox is another name that is reportedly involved, though that hasn't been officially confirmed.

What we do know is that there will be characters from other Spider-Man universes to appear. Alfred Molina will return as Doctor Octopus, the role he previously played in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2 opposite Maguire. To look the same as he did in that movie, Molina said that de-aging technology was used while simultaneously confirming his involvement. Meanwhile, Jamie Foxx also returns as Electro, the villain he played opposite Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Appearing in No Way Home with Holland will be returning MCU Spider-Man stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, J.B. Smoove, and Marisa Tomei. Benedict Cumberbatch also appears as Doctor Strange, likely to help set up the multiverse storyline at the heart of the movie. There's really no telling who else is bound to show up with such a plot in place.

In any case, Spider-Man: No Way Home has many fans excited, and we can expect a rather large turnout once the anticipated sequel is finally premiered. You can watch it when it is released in theaters on Dec. 17, 2021. The new trailer for the sequel comes to us from Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures Releasing.