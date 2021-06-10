With some fans expecting a Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer to arrive today, it seems that the official Twitter handle for the movie just couldn't resist trolling those eagerly awaiting the first real glimpse of the latest outing for Tom Holland's Peter Parker.

This morning, @SpiderManMovie retweeted a meme showing a branching road marked, "OMG ITS COMING TODAY AT 9AM EST" on a right turning car labelled "Spider-man twitter" veering towards it. The other option of the road is marked "Don't guess and just wait for the trailer". With the meme, they posted the comment, "pls keep left", meaning that for now, there is not trailer to be seen.

pls keep left https://t.co/R6NV1NnqXZ — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) June 9, 2021

The original poster of the meme, Spider-Man No Way Home News and Countdown, replied to the post asking, "For how long exactly though?" Of course, to this there was no reply but until the hour passed, many refused to believe that the trailer would not arrive at 9AM. However, as many expected, the realization dawned that the wait goes on for a little longer.

When everyone seems to be waiting for the trailer to drop, the slightest hint of something stirring brings with it a mass of speculation and guesswork as to a date and time of when that glorious moment may arrive. Whether it was Tom Holland's birthday, or the arrival of Loki on Disney+, there was always a possibility that the elusive first look at No Way Home was coming according to many. As for now, all they have is a number of fake YouTube trailers and the constant trolling of the official account.

With the expectation that the new adventure for Spidey will link to the Marvel Multiverse, which we already know provides a large part of the new Doctor Strange movie, and is currently being explained in a little more detail in Loki, which deals heavily with the idea of multiple branching realities being controlled and brought into line by the all-seeing Time Variance Authority. It would not be too outlandish to believe that Spider-Man's trailer will not drop until Loki is done considering the multiverse being central to both stories.

President of Sony pictures, Sandford Panitch explained about the multiverse and how will feature in No Way Home in an earlier interview with Variety. "There actually is a plan," he said. "I think now maybe it's getting a little more clear for people where we're headed and I think when No Way Home comes out, even more will be revealed. The great thing is we have this very excellent relationship with Kevin. There's an incredible sandbox there to play with. We want those MCU movies to be absolutely huge, because that's great for us and our Marvel characters, and I think that's the same thing on their side. But we have a great relationship. There's lots of opportunities, I think, that are going to happen."

It is a long way on from the moment fans believed that all of this could be crashing down around them when, for a short while, Marvel and Sony appeared to be parting ways. However, that is all now clearly in the past. As for the future, with the Eternals first trailer having just dropped a few weeks ago, it is likely that Spidey's moment in the sun will come sometime next month.