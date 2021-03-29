It has been confirmed that the highly anticipated Marvel sequel, Spider-Man: No Way Home, has now wrapped filming in Atlanta. This reveal comes courtesy of stunt coordinator George Cottle, who took to social media to celebrate, thanking the cast and crew of the movie along the way, including several names that should raise a few speculative eyebrows...

"That is a WRAP on one of the most incredible projects I have ever been a part of! Where do I start!! Thank you @jnwtts for his incredible talent and leadership! Thank you @tomholland2013 @zendaya @lifeisaloha @tonyrevolori for their friendship and hard work! And of course to my team! I am only ever as good as the people around me!! @vanski78 the constant calm, @colinfollenweider @jspider #chrisdaniels #anthonygenova @nbenseman @delson310 @duffygaver @alicesadventuresonearth @gregtownley @luke_scott94 @hugghinsj @zac.henry @benjenx @jadepbell @makahacraigger truly too many to list!! I love you all and really hope to work with you all very soon!! Thank you!!"

Along with thanking the principal cast including the likes of Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and director Jon Watts, Cottle has also tagged Chris Daniels, who worked as Tobey Maguire's stunt double in director Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy. This comes very soon after Andrew Garfield's stunt double from The Amazing Spider-Man series, William Spencer, shared an image of himself alongside Holland's stunt double on a mysterious movie set. That post has since been deleted, adding even more weight to the ongoing theory that Spider-Man: No Way Home will feature the various iterations of the Marvel superhero.

While the majority of details regarding Spider-Man: No Way Home remain a closely guarded secret, it has been revealed that Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange will join Holland's Peter Parker on his latest adventure. The character is said to be taking on the mentor role previously held by Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark, with the movie looking more and more likely to be following on from the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and throwing Peter Parker and his chums into the multiverse, with the newly revealed title all-but confirming that theory.

Along with the idea of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire Spider-suiting up again to join the madness, rumors have circulated for some time that Spider-Man: No Way Home will introduce various villains from previous Spider-Man franchises, with the likes of Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Willem Dafoe all rumored to be reprising their roles as Doctor Octopus, Electro and The Green Goblin respectively.

Returning lead Tom Holland though remains adamant that neither Garfield nor Maguire will feature saying, "It would be amazing if they were because they [Marvel] haven't told me that yet, and I am Spider-Man and I've read the script from the beginning to the end. So, it would be a miracle if they could've kept that from me, but at the moment there is no cameo from the two boys."

Spider-Man: No Way Home has faced many delays, and was originally set for a release date of July 16, 2021, as part of the much-anticipated Phase 4 of the MCU. Due to the ongoing global circumstances, the entire Phase has been reshuffled, with Spider-Man: No Way Home now scheduled to swing into UK and US cinemas on December 17, 2021. This comes to us from George Cottle's Instagram account.