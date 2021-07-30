While she is currently providing a voice for Lola Bunny in Space Jam: A New Legacy, Zendaya has been discussing her anticipated return as MJ in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and how filming her third MCU appearance was a bittersweet affair thanks to the uncertainty about Spidey's future. The Greatest Showman star made her debut in the Marvel franchise in 2017's Spiderman: Homecoming. After returning for Spider-Man: Far From Home to end Marvel's Phase Three of movies, she joined co-stars Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon once again in December's multiverse spanning adventure for what could turn out to be their final time.

Talking to E! News, Zendaya said that filming the new movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, was "kind of bittersweet. We don't know if we're gonna do another one. Like, is it just gonna be three and done? Normally you do three movies and that's pretty much it, so I think we just were all absorbing and taking the time to just enjoy the moment, being with each other, and being so grateful for that experience. When I did the first movie, I was 19. It's pretty special growing up all together and being part of another legacy. It's the Space Jam legacy and the Spider-Man legacy. There's been so many different Spideys before us, and just kind of making everybody proud. So I don't know, I feel very lucky to be a part of two kind of major legacy franchises."

The strange and intricate deal that allowed Spider-Man into the MCU almost collapsed in 2019, but Sony and Disney finally agreed on a new two movie deal which sees them co-producing the latest Spider-Man adventure in a 75/25 split. Following that, Spider-Man will be allowed one more movie appearance in the MCU under the current contract, but No Way Home will see Holland completing his Sony contract. Where this goes from here is anyone's guess, but with the character potentially appearing in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, whether there will be another solo movie for the web-slinger is still very much up in the air.

Holland previously mentioned his willingness to continue in the role if the powers that be demand it.

"[No Way Home] would be my last one [under contract] so I've always said to them if they want me back I'll be there in a heartbeat. I've loved every minute of being a part of this amazing world. It's changed my life for the better, I'm so lucky to be here. If they want me back, I'll be there, if they don't, I will walk off into the sunset a very, very happy person because it's been an amazing journey."

While Holland may be up for more, and he has also made it clear that he believes the current core group are as much a part of the franchise as he is, there has been no sign from either Disney or Sony as to where his future lies. With Sony developing their own universe, which could at some point see Spider-Man crossing paths with Venom, we can only enjoy what we know is coming and hope for more in the years ahead. Spider-Man: No Way Home will arrive in cinemas on December 17. This comes to us from comicbook.