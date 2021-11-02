Spider-Man: No Way Home looks to be throwing all manner of terrors at poor Peter Parker, as he battles villains both new and old across the multiverse. According to returning star Tom Holland, it won't just be Peter who has to tackle his fears in the Marvel sequel, with the actor revealing that coming face-to-face with Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus had him feeling like a terrified child.

"I was obsessed with [Sam] Raimi's movies. I remember seeing Alfred in his costume for the first time, and he had the glasses on, and he was wearing his belt, which is what the legs were attached to. And I remember, as I kid, being terrified of him."

Holland, who was just eight years old when Sam Raimi's seminal comic book movie sequel Spider-Man 2 hit screens, is no doubt still haunted by the sight of Molina's supervillain tearing apart an operating room and terrorizing a train full of innocent passengers with his metallic arms. Based on the newest images from Spider-Man: No Way Home, which find Holland's Peter Parker in the titan grip of the Doctor's tentacles, Alfred Molina's triumphant return is likely to be more terrifying than ever. In fact, perhaps the recent sight of Spider-Man running away from Doc Ock was never planned, and was simply Holland's natural reaction to seeing the villain resurrected...

Thanks to the recent, record-breaking trailer, we do now know that several of the most popular rumors surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home are indeed true. The MCU follow-up will hurl audiences back into the fray, picking up after Peter Parker's identity as Spider-Man is exposed by Mysterio at the end of 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home. With Parker's life and reputation now turned upside down, he turns to Dr. Stephen Strange, asking him to help restore his secret identity with magic. Of course, as magic so often does, this results in dangerous repercussions, unleashing villains from across the multiverse.

The footage confirmed the return of several villains from previous Spider-Man franchises alongside Alfred Molina as Spider-Man 2's Doctor Octopus. These include Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, and Jamie Foxx as Electro, with further marketing material for Spider-Man: No Way Home having teased a comeback for the likes of Mysterio, The Sandman and The Lizard.

Director Jon Watts recently called the movie as being "Spider-Man: Endgame," and the more that is unveiled, the more that certainly sounds like the perfect description. "It's Spider-Man: Endgame," Watts said. "When I was first pitched the idea, I was like, 'Wow, that would be awesome if we could pull it off'", says Tom Holland regarding Doc Ock's return. "'But there's just no way it's going to work. You're just not going to be able to get everyone to do what they need to do. It's just not going to happen.' But it did happen. And it's crazy."

Starring Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, J. B. Smoove, and Benedict Wong alongside Tom Holland and Alfred Molina, Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to be released in the United States on December 17, 2021, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. This comes to us from the latest issue of Empire.