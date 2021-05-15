Rumors of Kirsten Dunst appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home have resurfaced after fans noticed an interesting listing in the credits in IMDb. At this point, every Marvel fan is very aware of the rumors of Tobey Maguire reprising his role as Spider-Man for a special appearance in No Way Home. There had also been rumblings of Dunst returning alongside him as Mary Jane Watson as well, but as is the case with Maguire, nothing has been officially confirmed.

Now, the rumors of Dunst's involvement in particular are reigniting once again. On IMDb, the name Askia Won-Ling Jacob is listed as the personal costumer for "Ms. Dunst." It also appears on Jacob's profile, along with her work on other Marvel movies like Spider-Man: Far from Home and Avengers: Endgame. The new credit was noticed and tweeted by the fan page Tobey Maguire & Kirsten Dunst News and has since started to make its way to the press.

Anytime we're talking about rumors, it's best to take them with a grain of salt until they can be officially confirmed. Just ask Andrew Garfield, who's also been heavily rumored to show up in No Way Home to bring back his own version of Spider-Man. In a recent interview, Garfield strongly denied that he was involved with the movie, insisting that he still hasn't "gotten a call." He later said "never say never" when it comes to popping up in the movie, so who really knows what's going to happen until we all see it?

"I've heard all the rumors of everything and to be frank, I think it's a really cool idea," he told Access. "But as a fan, just as a pure fan, it's a really cool idea. But yeah, as I've said previously, it's not something that... I hate being given the responsibility of disappointing people. It's not something that I've been asked about or anything like that. But you know, never say never."

We do know that characters from both Maguire and Garfield's separate franchises will be featured in No Way Home. Alfred Molina, who played Doc Ock in Spider-Man 2 with Maguire and Dunst, is confirmed to show up in No Way Home to reprise the same role. Because many years have passed, digital de-aging will be employed to have him look exactly the same as he did then. Meanwhile, Jamie Foxx is also confirmed to reprise the role of Electro, the villain he played in Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Jon Watts directs Spider-Man: No Way Home using a screenplay by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland is back as Peter Parker along with Zendaya as MJ, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, J.B. Smooves as Julius Dell, and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds. Benedict Cumberbatch also stars as Dr. Strange, and given the multiverse storylines, there's really no telling who else just might be coming in as well. The movie is scheduled to be released in theaters by Sony Pictures Releasing on Dec. 17, 2021. This rumor stems from Tobey Maguire & Kirsten Dunst News on Twitter.