Marvel Studios is well underway with their rollout of upcoming films, and Spider-Man: No Way Home is perhaps one of the most anticipated. Over the past year, dozens of rumors and fan theories have swirled around the movie, and it appears that one of them has just been confirmed in the strangest of places.

The title and description of a Marvel tie-in book on Amazon offers some possible reveals. The Calliope Glass book titled Spider-Man: No Way Home: Spider-Man's Very Strange Day by Andrew Kolb will "take Spider-Man and his friends to a whole new location - one packed full of mystery and magic just waiting to be explored." While no pictures of the Supreme Sorcerer are available, the children's picture book provides several clues: the key words being "Strange" and "magic".

The book is one of several in a series of children's titles set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Other titles include Night, Night Groot, and Captain Marvel: Beware the Flerken!, and Spider-Man: Far From Home: Spider-Man Swings Through Europe. While the books are not necessarily considered to be fully connected with the films of the MCU, the fact that the book associates Doctor Strange with No Way Home is telling.

In terms of what the book can tell us about the movie aside from Strange's presence, we can deduce a number of things. The description claims that Spider-Man will go to a location that is "packed full of mystery and magi just waiting to be explored". This potentially links No Way Home to the multiverse that was both teased in Spider-Man: Far From Home and confirmed by Kevin Feige to appear future MCU movies. Feige has also said that No Way Home will connect with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so it seems as if everything is lining up.

Benedict Cumberbatch, who portrays Doctor Strange, has played coy when asked about his involvement in the film. Collider.com attempted to ask him a Marvel-related question, but Cumberbatch responded by saying, "I mean, we know what a dead end it's gonna be, but yes, of course you can waste your time asking a Marvel question."

One No Way Home actor that has shared details and confirmed the multiverse is Alfred Molina, who played Doctor Octopus in the 2004 Spider-Man 2. In an interview with Variety, Molina did not hold back on his involvement with the film, saying, "When we were shooting it, we were all under orders not to talk about it, because it was supposed to be some great big secret. But, you know, it's all over the internet. I actually described myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood!"

Combining Molina's interview with the children's picture book, Spider-Man fans can most likely expect an enthralling film in No Way Home. With now confirmed characters like Doc Ock and Doctor Strange, the multiverse will be explored thoroughly. Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently projected to release in theaters on December 17, 2021. This book can be ordered at Amazon.