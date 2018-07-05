Iconic actor Nicolas Cage has reportedly been cast in the upcoming animated superhero movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. If this rumor is true, Marvel fans should get ready to witness the National Treasure star voice the alternate universe Spider-Man known as Spider-Man Noir.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will be its own stand alone narrative outside of the current Spider-Man franchise set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Rather than starring Peter Parker's Spider-Man, the movie will star Miles Morales's Spider-Man, with Peter Parker serving as a mentor character seemingly in his 30s. Due to the premise of the movie, which follows the different Spider-Men coming together from alternate universes, it's safe to say that we will see a number of alternate Spider-Men from the comics, each with their own unique factors to make them really stand out.

Spider-Gwen was already confirmed to be in the movie after the most recent trailer dropped, featuring Pitch Perfect 2 and Bumblebee actress Hailee Steinfeld as the voice actress. Outside of Spider-Gwen, Peter Parker, and Miles Morales, however, no casting news has been reported about the other alternate Spider-Men, until now.

The report that Nicolas Cage will be joining the cast of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse comes from Discussing Film, who apparently has a source connected to the project. While this report is far from confirmed, it's still exciting and certainly has the potential to be absolutely true. Adding Nicolas Cage to the mix in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse will add a bit more variety to the mix among the cast of characters.

Ironically, if this rumor is true, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse won't be the first animated superhero movie that Nicolas Cage will be in this year. Cage also voices Superman in Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, which releases later this month. Hopefully his potential role in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse will be a bit less campy than his Teen Titans Go! role, however, with Cage actually being able to bring out more personality in the role of Spider-Man Noir.

In the comics, Spider-Man Noir came from an alternate, black and white universe set in the 1930s during the Great Depression. Many of his comic appearances are based on the Film Noir genre, making him really stand out from the other heroes in the Spider-Verse. Unlike some of the other Spider-Men, though, Spider-Man Noir's secret identity is also Peter Parker, despite being set in a completely different time.

While this rumor from Discussing Film should be taken as a grain of salt, much like the false rumor that John Krasinski would be voicing Peter Parker, it is still exciting news. Nicolas Cage is almost always a delight to have on screen, even if his presence is only made from his vocal performance. It will be great to see Cage take on yet another superhero movie role outside of Ghost Rider and Superman. You will hopefully be able to see Nicolas Cage's performance as Spider-Man Noir for yourself when Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse hits theaters on December 14th, 2018.