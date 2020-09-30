The PlayStation 5 version of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered has given Peter Parker a familiar facelift. Insomniac Games revealed the new look today and some fans are into it, while others are against bringing Tom Holland's face into the game. However, it doesn't look exactly like the Spider-Man: Far From Home star, it's just a very close to design, which was done on purpose by Insomniac Games. They had this to say in a statement released today.

"In order to bring the best performances to players with our next-generation Marvel's Spider-Man games, we have recast the face of Peter Parker. We loved working with John Bubniak on the original game; however, to get a better match to Peter Parker/Spider-Man actor Yuri Lowenthal's facial capture, we have cast Ben Jordan to be the face model for Peter Parker on the PS5 console. He looks incredible in-game, and Yuri's moving performances take on a new life."

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered creative director Bryan Intihar also discussed the redesign. "Today's news about the new Peter Parker face model has surprised some of you, and we at Insomniac totally understand your reaction," said Intihar. He went on to admit that it even took him a little while to get used to Peter Parker's new look in the game. Intihar continues, "But as we discussed the franchise's future and moving to the PSS, it quickly became apparent that delivering even more believable-looking characters made finding a better facial match for actor Yuri Lowen -- who we all love as Peter -- a necessity."

As with just about anything these days, fans started to get angry about the facial change to Peter Parker on social media. With that being said, there are just as many gamers who are excited to see that the character looks closer to how Tom Holland looks in movies like Infinity War and Spider-Man: Homecoming. Bryan Intihar went on and explained their reasoning further. You can read what he had to say below.

"We care as much about this character as your attachment to him, so please know we didn't make this decision/change lightly. As we did throughout the development at Marvel's Spider-Man, we'll continue to you read your comments, listen, and always be looking for ways to improve every facet of the game. At the same time, I hope you can trust us that this decision is what we feel is best for the future of the franchise and our upcoming goals for this beloved Marvel character."

Marvel's Avengers game has been out for less than a month and some Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were upset that the characters don't look like the actors who portray them on the big screen. Peter Parker is going to continue to be a major character in the gaming world, with a Sony PlayStation-only cameo in the Marvel's Avengers game. He'll more than likely show up in the upcoming Miles Morales game too.

Insomniac Games also announced some other pretty big changes for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PlayStation 5. Increased frame rates are going to give players an even better graphical experience, which is something that a lot of fans are already looking forward to. You can check out the official trailer for the remastered version of the game, including the new face that looks a lot like Tom Holland, above, thanks to the PlayStation YouTube channel.

A few words from me on today’s news... pic.twitter.com/PpdWVuw4Mm — Bryan Intihar (@bryanintihar) September 30, 2020

Guys. It’s my face’s fault. The stupid stupid bones in my face. Blame my bones. https://t.co/VUES1jQLC5 — Yuri Lowenthal (@YuriLowenthal) September 30, 2020

Tom Holland Hom Tolland pic.twitter.com/AVNuyoojSe — Smart Alec (@_TheSmartAlec) September 30, 2020

Honestly I really don't like this.

This isn't just a touch up, it's a whole ass unnecessary redesign. Not only did Peter look fine, he looked UNIQUE. He wasn't Tom Holland, and he didn't HAVE to be Tom Holland. So fucking sick of the MCU influencing EVERYTHING. pic.twitter.com/ElPQb179sx — DK - BLM, ACAB (@dk_2700) September 30, 2020

If we getting Tom Holland as Peter Parker in Spider-Man for PS5 than we need Zendaya as Mary Jane. pic.twitter.com/c23M89o3nZ — Johnny (@ItsJohnny05) September 30, 2020

I hate to nitpick but I absolutely HATE this face model re-design.



PS4 Spider-Man actually looked like someone who’s been Spider-Man for 10 years while the remaster is just Tom Holland if he looked his actual age. pic.twitter.com/RgKckhLMyW — Smuggy says stan robert pattinson (@Smuggy177013) September 30, 2020

tom holland after getting blamed for shit he had nothing to do with for the 3637373th time pic.twitter.com/w15A3ubQdc — yaJ (@notavegatarian) September 30, 2020

MCU's influence on other Marvel media needs to be stopped THEY JUST SLAPPED TOM HOLLAND'S FACE ON HIM WHYYYY?? https://t.co/xIbpmF86Fg — Dastanovich @ Persona 2: IS World book TL (@Dastanovich_) September 30, 2020

yaknow, this kinda sucks cuz i liked the old peter model because it really did feel like if peter parker had been spiderman for 8 years

this is just attempting to be tom holland again https://t.co/X0pAQ0XSgs — The doors here only open one way. They open inward (@PittyPolyPhonic) September 30, 2020

I'm supposed to believe that this Tom Holland looking Peter Parker is older than Miles Morales now? Yeah sure #BringBackBumniakpic.twitter.com/ttIwZ4YOIf — Hilton Goode (@HiltonGoode) September 30, 2020