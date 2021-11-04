Rumors have been circulating in the last few weeks about Spider-Man: No Way Home having the longest runtime of any previous Spider-Man movie, and while that still stands, new information has suggested that it may be even longer than expected. According to information that appeared for a short while on Brazilian website Ingresso, the movie will be clocking in at 159 minutes, which is 9 minutes longer than previously reported. While this time is still to be officially confirmed, and the time has since been removed from the site, it once again raises the expectation that we are going to get an epic conclusion to the MCU's Spider-Man trilogy, which is set to deliver us fully into the Marvel multiverse.

To line this expected runtime up with previous outings for the web-slinging Avenger, No Way Home will be 26 minutes longer than Homecoming and 30 minutes longer than Far From Home. When it comes to earlier movies from Sony's moneyspinner, Spider-Man clocked in at 121 minutes, Spider-Man 2 at 127 minutes, Spider-Man 3 at 139 minutes, The Amazing Spider-Man at 136 minutes, and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 at 144 minutes. Although as Spider-Man 3 in particular proved, sometimes longer isn't better, but this time around there is a lot getting Spidey fans hyped for the December release.

No Way Home follows directly on from 2019's Far From Home, with Peter Parker's identity revealed to the world by Mysterio and him having to seek help from Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Strange, in order to get his old life back. It looks like while Strange agrees to help his ward, after taking over mentorship of the youngster after the death of Tony Stark, Peter interferes a little too much during the casting of the spell and, from what we know so far, instigates the creation of the multiverse. This opens the doorway for a whole host of Spider-Man villains from the past to converge with the current MCU timeline, bringing the likes of Green Goblin, Electro, Doc Ock, and more into the MCU and setting up the rumored return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their respective Spider-men.

However, as Disney+ series such as WandaVision and Loki should have taught us, fan theories and expectations about who will feature and what can potentially happen in any property are only likely to lead to disappointment, something that Kevin Feige was eager to point out recently. "Rumors are fun, because many of them are true, and many of them are not true," he said. "The danger is when you get into the expectations game of wanting people to be excited about the movie they get, and not disappointed about a movie they don't get."

Over the last month, numerous images and videos reportedly showing certain characters returning have been spreading through social media, ranging from those believed to be genuine articles to fully-produced, fan-made trailers that are so well put together that some people have been fooled into thinking they are real for a short while. With a second trailer said to be imminent, and the movie now just over 6 weeks away, we are almost in the home stretch to what is almost certain to be the biggest opening weekend of the last two years when Spider-Man: No Way Home is released in movie theaters on December 17th. This story was originally reported by CBR.