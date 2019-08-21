Marvel Studios fans are begging Ryan Reynolds to save Spider-Man from Sony. Can Reynolds be the man to come in and save the day? This is all starting to get a bit out of hand, but one cannot question the passion of Marvel fans as they try and get Marvel Studios and Sony to come to an agreement over the Spider-Man franchise. For those who have been living under a rock for the past few days, Sony will reportedly be taking on the franchise on their own for the time being, meaning Kevin Feige is out and Tom Holland is allegedly out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As the news began to spread, fans quickly mobilized on social media and #SaveSpidey became a worldwide trend on social media. Jeremy Renner even got into the mix and now fans are hoping Ryan Reynolds of all people can help save Spider-Man from Sony. It all started when one fan asked, "Can we get a Spider-Man & Deadpool movie now?" The fan posed the question to both Reynolds and Tom Holland, but only got a response from the Merc with a Mouth actor. He said, "You can. But you can only see it in my heart."

Getting a response was all some Marvel fans needed as they started barraging the Ryan Reynolds Twitter account with desperate pleas to save Spider-Man from Sony. One fan asked, "can you fight Sony for us Spidey Stans plz (please)?" While another simply said, "Ryan please help us." As Save Spidey begins to trend, some fans on the angrier side of the fence started hashtagging, "I hate Sony 3000," which hasn't started trending, but you get the idea. "I'm begging you" comes up more than once in response to Reynolds' original message.

Sony has officially made a statement in regard to the Spider-Man debacle and they basically put the blame on Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige being too busy to produce the upcoming sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home because of the recent Fox acquisitions. However, it is believed that negotiations came to a standstill over money, which isn't the first time this has happened, and it certainly will not be the last. Fans were stunned and caught off guard by the statement.

Marvel Studios has yet to make an official statement on the matter, but fans are hoping an agreement comes down before then. From the sound of things, Marvel wants more money this time around and Sony is not into that idea, though through Marvel's help and Kevin Feige's guidance, they have their biggest movie of all time with Spider-Man: Far From Home. In the end, we're just going to have to wait and see, but it doesn't look like Ryan Reynolds is going to be the one to swing in and save the day. You can check out Reynolds' Twitter response below, along with some fans pleading for help against Sony.

You can. But you can only see it in my heart. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 20, 2019

can you fight sony for us spidey stans plz — kam ⟁ #savespiderman (@GYLLENHAA1) August 20, 2019

Ryan pls help us — ya boi ᱬ (@NotEvenEpic) August 20, 2019

IM BEGGING YOU — tiny t⎊ny (@woIvern) August 20, 2019

HELP US — spiderman: homeless (@spideychlls) August 20, 2019