Kevin Smith doesn't think Disney and Marvel are being greedy for asking for a bigger cut in the Spider-Man franchise. The director/writer is just as bummed out over the matter as the rest of the fans, possibly even more since he takes the Marvel Cinematic Universe very seriously. Sony and Marvel Studios have yet to come to an agreement over the Spider-Man franchise and for now, it's not looking too good for the MCU.

Sony lent Tom Holland's Spider-Man to Marvel Studios in what many would call a very fruitful agreement for all parties involved. They both helped each other out tremendously and the fans were ecstatic to see Peter Parker in the MCU, along with other Marvel characters in Sony's movies like Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark in Spider-Man: Homecoming. As far as Marvel trying to renegotiate for more money, some fans see this as a greedy tactic. Kevin Smith does not feel that way. He explains.

"I loved what they were doing. They had a great thing f*ckin' going on, and some people are like, 'Disney is being greedy and sh*t.' I don't see it that way. I see it as, they did all the work, they made those movies earn a f*ck-ton of dough, they got 5% and the toys. They're coming back to the table, they're asking for something more."

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is the architect of the MCU and he certainly helped Sony bring the Spider-Man franchise to new heights after a less than stellar solo attempt a few years ago on their own. Tom Holland's take on Peter Parker has been praised quite a bit and after Spider-Man: Far From Home, there's a lot at stake, which is something Kevin Smith is going to miss. He had this to say about the studio dispute over the web slinger.

"I don't know if my disappointment is, 'Aw man, Kevin Feige is not gonna do Spider-Man' although that's a big part of it, my bigger disappointment is I liked him mixed up in the Marvel Universe, that's what's gonna f*ckin' go away. That's what I'll miss. Some people are like, 'You're just rooting for one f*ckin' corporate Death Star to beat another corporate Death Star,' and I'm like, look, they're gonna play funny board room games regardless and sh*t, big business, I just wanna f*ckin' benefit a little bit. I got a little skin in the game. I like these fucking movies an awful lot, perhaps an unsafe amount, we'll see one day, you know what I'm saying? I just like them too much."

While there are a lot of people calling out Disney for being greedy, more of the blame seems to have landed on Sony in the eyes of the fans. There have been conflicting reports about how much money Disney and Marvel wanted, but it's anywhere from 30% to a 50-50 split between the two studios. Regardless, sources claim that Sony believes they don't need Kevin Feige anymore to be successful, which could be a mistake, if true.

In the end, Kevin Smith just wants what all Marvel fans want now, which is, at the very least, to see Tom Holland finish his arc between Sony and Marvel. The actor has been surprisingly quiet about the whole situation, though that might be a contract stipulation. For now, we're just going to have to see what happens when all of the dust finally settles. You can check out Kevin Smith's YouTube channel for his thoughts on the Marvel and Sony dispute.