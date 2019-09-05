Sony Chief Tony Vinciquerra has confirmed the studio's plans to integrate Spider-Man into the world of Venom and other characters. Vinciquerra believes the studio will be "just fine" after shifting away from Marvel Studios a few weeks ago. The topic of Tom Holland's Peter Parker leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been huge and upsetting news to a lot of fans, many of whom place the blame squarely on Sony. For those fans hoping for a deal to be reached, Vinciquerra says, "for the moment the door is closed."

It appears Sony wants to prove to the world that they can succeed without Marvel Studios. And why should anyone blame them? Last year's Venom was a box office smash and Marvel fans were hoping Tom Holland would at least make a small cameo. Now, it looks like those fans are about to get their wish. Tony Vinciquerra had this to say.

"Spider-Man was fine before the event movies, did better with the event movies, and now that we have our own universe, he will play off the other characters as well. I think we're pretty capable of doing what we have to do here."

This could mean that Tom Holland and Tom Hardy will be working together in the near future. This could also mean that Jared Leto's Morbius the Living Vampire will also be getting in on the fun. These are some very exciting prospects, but will they have the same impact without Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige lending a hand? Tony Vinciquerra thinks so. He explains.

"We had a great run with (Feige) on Spider-Man movies. We tried to see if there's a way to work it out... the Marvel people are terrific people, we have great respect for them, but on the other hand we have some pretty terrific people of our own. Kevin didn't do all the work."

Tony Vinciquerra went on to reiterate that Kevin Feige is being "stretched incredibly thin" with all of the new Marvel Studios acquisitions due to the recent Fox deal. Sony just brought Andy Serkis on board to direct Venom 2 and hopes are high. While the first installment was a box office success, comic book fans and critics were not very happy with the final product and are hoping they get some edge for the sequel. With that in mind, they are going for an R-rating this time around.

It looks like Sony wants to at least try and see where the chips fall with Spider-Man under their sole control. With the success of Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, the studio has an excellent head start, which isn't even taking Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse into account. Only time will tell what kind of success Sony will have on their own, but Tony Vinciquerra is very confident that they'll be just fine when all is said and done. The interview with Tony Vinciquerra was originally conducted by Variety.