Rumors that Spider-Man: The Animated Series star Christopher Daniel Barnes would reprise the role for upcoming sequel, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, have been circulating for some time and a new report has now claimed that this is indeed the case. While the voice actor reportedly will not be involved in the story in "a major capacity," it is being claimed that he will make a few appearances before showing up in the finale with his role totalling around 5-10 minutes.

In true Spider-Verse fashion, the report also states that Christopher Daniel Barnes' iteration of Spider-Man will "appear in a style that incorporates his look from the cartoon. It'll be cleaned up and a mashup of the 90's cartoon style with the distinct visual tone of Into The Spider-Verse." Frankly, this sounds absolutely perfect, very in-keeping with what audiences saw in the first Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and it would be a real shame should this turn out not to be true.

The report goes on to claim that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 will also feature several callbacks to the history of Spider-Man adaptations, which is again something that added to the charm of the first movie and would be missed should it not play a part again.

Barnes has declared his desire to feature in the highly anticipated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 a few times over the last year or so, recently saying, "I've had the honor of playing like 30 different Spider-Men over the years, it's been incredible. I would do it in a second. I mean, I love it, and it's a great honor every time they ask you to participate." Clearly, Barnes would relish the chance to reprise the Marvel role, and whilst audiences await to find out which alternate Spider-Men will appear in the movie, the inclusion of the Spider-Man: The Animated Series star would certainly be a welcome inclusion.

Spider-Man: The Animated Series ran on the Fox Kids Network from November 19, 1994, to January 31, 1998. Comprised of 5 seasons made up of 65 episodes and is fondly remembered as one of the best adaptations of our friendly neighborhood wall-crawler. The series focuses on Spider-Man and his alter ego Peter Parker during his college years at Empire State University. When the story begins, Parker has already gained his powers and is working as a part-time freelance photographer for the Daily Bugle.

The show featured many of Spider-Man's classic villains, including the likes of the Kingpin, the Green Goblin, the Lizard, Doctor Octopus, Mysterio, the Scorpion, Rhino, the Vulture and Venom, as well as some lesser-known villains such as The Spot, who is rumored to be the villain of the Spider-Verse sequel.

Meanwhile, details surrounding Into the Spider-Verse 2 are being kept under wraps, but this has not stopped fans wondering which alternate versions of Spidey might find their way into the sequel. According to Chris Miller and his fellow producer Phil Lord, countless other versions of Spider-Man could factor into the project. "I think there's a bunch [of possible characters], and I don't want to say too much because there's a wide breadth of characters that are coming out of the Spider-Man universes now." Miller previously explained. "And it's really fun to be able to sort of think about plucking ones that you haven't seen before or have something interesting thematic to say."

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is scheduled to be released in the United States on October 7, 2022, having been delayed from an initial April 2022 date due to the ongoing global situation. This comes to us from That Hashtag Show.