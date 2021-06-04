Jessica Drew is heading to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2. Per a new report via The Hollywood Reporter, Issa Rae (Insecure) has just boarded the cast of the animated sequel to voice Jessica, whom Marvel fans will also know as a secret identity of Spider-Woman. She will join returning cast members Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld, who are reprising their roles as the Miles Morales Spider-Man and Spider-Gwen, respectively.

Full details on the plot of the sequel haven't yet been divulged, but as with the original movie, it will follow various incarnations of Spider-characters from alternate Marvel Comics realities. That leaves the door open for any character from previous animated adaptations of Spider-Man to make an appearance, along with any version of the superhero from the many different incarnations we've seen in the comic books. Original characters based on established Marvel superheroes and supervillains can also be created as well.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller are penning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 alongside David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Lord and Miller will also produce with Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Christina Steinberg. Alonzo Ruvalcaba will co-produce. Peter Ramsey, who served as a director on the first movie, will executive produce alongside Aditya Sood. Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson are directing. Daniel Pemberton will provide the music for the sequel.

The first Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was released in 2018. Primarily following Miles Morales, a teenager who serves as Spider-Man in his own respective universe, the movie also features different versions of Peter Parker (Jake Johnson, Chris Pine, Nicolas Cage), as well as Gwen Stacy / Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), Peter Porker / Spider-Ham (John Mulaney), and Peni Parker / SP//dr (Kimiko Glenn). The voice cast also included Kathryn Hahn as Doc Ock, Liev Schreiber as Kingpin, Zoe Kravitz as Mary Jane Watson, Lily Tomlin as May Parker, Marhershala Ali as Prowler, and Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis.

Issa Rae is currently working on the fifth and final season of the acclaimed HBO drama series Insecure. She also co-created the series with Larry Wilmore and stars alongside Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Lisa Joyce, Natasha Rothwell, and Amanda Seales. The actress has also appeared in movies like The Lovebirds, The Photograph, and The Hate U Give and voiced Dr. Indira on the Netflix animated series BoJack Horseman. Meanwhile, Rae is also executive producing Robin Thede's A Black Lady Sketch Show, which has a second season in the works.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will be released on Oct. 7, 2022. It's certainly a bit of a wait, but that doesn't mean we won't see Spidey web-slinging his way back ontot he big screen before then. This winter, Tom Holland will reprise his version of Peter Parker for Spider-Man: No Way Home, a sequel that will also introduce a live-action Spider-Verse. It's heavily rumored that different incarnations of Spidey will appear, such as Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, but none of this has been officially confirmed. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.