Sony Pictures is continuing to make the most out of the Marvel character it's in control of, as they have dated a new Spider-Man spin-off movie for 2021. The question now becomes, what is it going to be? This year, the studio has Morbius coming down the pipeline, which arrives on July 31, as well as Venom 2, which is expected to hit theaters in October. Beyond that, they have quite a few projects in development, so there is a lot to potentially choose from in the speculation game.

It's been revealed that Sony has planted a flag for October 8, 2021, that will see an untitled Marvel movie arrive in theaters. Given that Venom 2 is arriving later this year, we can virtually rule out Venom 3 as a possibility. It also seems unlikely Morbius 2 could be turned around that quickly, and the studio will surely want to see how things go at the box office before they go that route anyway. That leaves us with the projects that we've heard are in development, but haven't yet been given a release date.

The studio is currently developing movies based on Kraven the Hunter, Madame Web, Spider-Woman and Nightwatch. They were also working on Silver & Black, which would have teamed Silver Sable and Black Cat together. Ultimately, the project was scrapped, but those are still characters the studio is interested in developing. On the surface, it might seem like Kraven the Hunter has the most meat on its bones as a possible movie, given the character's fondness for hunting dangerous and elusive game. Kraven's Last Hunt, in the world of Marvel Comics, is one of the most cherished Spider-Man storylines ever published, for example.

So far, Spider-Man has not appeared in any of these movies, at least not in the flesh, as Tom Holland's version of the character is currently occupied in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the Morbius trailer made it quite clear that Spider-Man, at least a version of Spider-Man, exists in that universe. And it connected, in some way at least, to the MCU, with Michael Keaton's Vulture making a surprise cameo. All of this to say, it's possible, albeit unlikely, that this untitled mystery movie may have something to do a little more directly with Peter Parker. Or maybe even Miles Morales?

Sony has continued to work with Disney and Marvel for future Spider-Man movies, despite some serious drama on that front last year. Spider-Man 3 is set to shoot this summer. But Sony still controls the movie rights to Spidey and his massive rogues gallery of characters, which is expansive. With that, they are doing what they can with what they have. As we saw with Venom, these can prove to be highly profitable endeavors, if executed correctly. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via the Exhibitor Relations' Twitter account.

