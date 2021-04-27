Uh-oh, some of you aren't going to like this. Spider-Man: The Animated Series has departed Disney+. But fear not Marvel fans as the show will return to the streaming service. Unfortunately, it's just not clear when that will happen, nor has it been made clear why the show was removed in the first place. In any event, for the time being, the fan-favorite animated show cannot be viewed on the service.

Recently, the 1994 animated series disappeared from Disney+. Previously, Spider-Man: The Animated Series, otherwise known simply asSpider-Man, had been available to stream in its entirety on the service. Fortunately, this is not a permanent removal. Twitter user Patty Bates took to Twitter to share an exchange she had with a Disney+ customer service rep about the situation. The rep stated the following.

"Thanks for getting in touch with us regarding Spider-Man missing from the Disney+ service. I completely understand your frustration here, but please know that we are aware of this issue and are actively working towards a resolution. The good news is that Spider-Man (1994) will be returning to the service shortly, but we do not have any specific dates to share at this time. I would suggest checking the Disney+ app at a later date."

It was not revealed what led to the show's removal. It could have been a licensing issue. It may have been a technical issue. Whatever the case, fans have been assured it will return. Bates pressed for further confirmation asking, "So it is a known issue and will be added back?" The rep responded, assuring that is indeed the case.

"That is correct! In the meantime, we certainly appreciate your patience and understanding while we get Spider-Man (1994) back up and running."

It seems this is, at worst, a temporary setback for fans of Marvel's resident webhead. Meanwhile, quite a few other animated shows centered on the hero are still available to stream on Disney+. The list includes 1981's Spider-Man, Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends, Spider-Man Unlimited, Ultimate Spider-Man and the current Spider-Manseries, which kicked off in 2017. Plus, Disney just cut a huge deal with Sony. It will allow for various Spider-Man movies to eventually make their way to Disney+. Though it still hasn't been revealed what movies, specifically, will be debuting first, nor has it been announced when those initial titles will be made available to stream.

Spider-Man: The Animated Series debuted in 1994, running for five seasons until 1998. All told, 65 episodes made it to air. The show remains one of the most beloved adaptations of the character in any medium. Christopher Daniel Barnes led the cast as Peter Parker. There has been quite a bit of demand to see the actor reprise his role in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2. Rumors have cropped up suggesting that might be the case but nothing has been confirmed as of yet. It's entirely possible the studio is trying to keep Barnes' involvement under wraps. Though at this point it would be a poorly kept secret. You can check out the original poster from Patty Bates' Twitter account.