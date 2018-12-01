The 1967 Spider-Man theme has been rerecorded in a metal style to pay tribute to Stan Lee. The comic book legend passed away on November 12th at the age of 95 from heart and respiratory failure. It has been reported that Lee was suffering from aspiration pneumonia, but he was still his usual outgoing self in the days leading up to his death. Director/writer Kevin Smith revealed that Lee had requested to see him the week before his death and that he was supposed to visit the following week.

Since Stan Lee's death, numerous tributes from all over the world have been posted all over the internet. There has been some incredible fan art, written tributes, videos, and just about anything else you can think of. However, this new metal version of the 1967 Spider-Man theme is pretty unique and just as heartfelt as any of the others. YouTuber 331ERock is the man responsible for the tribute video and he had this to say about Lee.

"Stan Lee's characters got me through a lot of very hard times. I'm really glad that he got to see the transformation of comic culture being seen from when I was first a fan as nerdy and geeky to what it is today. If you're a fan, I'm sure at least one of Stan Lee's characters impacted you in some way too."

The metal tribute to Stan Lee begins with a scene from Spider-Man 3. Lee shows up next to Toby Maguire's Peter Parker and says, "You know, I guess one person can make a difference... nuff' said." The cameo is a fan-favorite and it's the perfect way to start the metal tribute. From there, a guy in a Spider-Man costume slays the guitar, turning the original one-minute piece of music into four minutes, shredding the whole way.

The classic Spider-Man theme song is well-known by nearly all Marvel fans and the metal tribute does a good job of taking something instantly recognizable and doing something new with it, while keeping the original spirit intact. Stan Lee would definitely approve of this new heavy metal tribute. While not exactly metal, Dickies guitar player, also named Stan Lee (no relation), is known to rock some guitars with some epic Marvel Comics characters airbrushed on them.

It's clear that some Marvel fans still need to express their gratitude to Stan Lee and his legacy. Lee's funeral was private, but POW! Entertainment is planning a public farewell to the comic book legend. The event was announced back in November, but details have yet to be revealed at this time. With that being said, it's safe to assume that it will happen early next year. Maybe Spider-Man will show up with his axe to serenade fans. You can check out the metal tribute to Stan Lee below, thanks to the 331ERock YouTube channel.