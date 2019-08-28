Tom Holland and Spider-Man have been in the news quite a bit lately. While most of the news has been a bummer for hardcore Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, we now have something humorous to look at. A new DeepFake video has taken Holland out of the Spider-Man: Far from Home trailer and replaced him with Tobey Maguire. The results are actually pretty good and one almost loses sight of the original trailer since it's so easy to see Maguire as the webslinger again after all of these years.

The DeepFake technology is getting better and better by the day. We've seen Bill Hader's Tom Cruise impression turn into a bizarre interview and even seen Keanu Reeves' face taking over Forrest Gump and Sesame Street. While this new video of Tobey Maguire starring in Spider-Man: Far From Home is well done, it's not quite up to snuff when compared to the latest aforementioned videos that almost make one question their reality. Speaking of losing sight of reality, the DeepFake tech is well on its way to taking over the world of fake news.

Making a DeepFake video takes a lot of time and effort and one can easily see that a decent amount of time was spent in bringing Tobey Maguire back as Spider-Man. One can imagine that there will be a lot more DeepFake Spider-Man videos once the movie becomes available digitally and on Blu-ray. There is no release date set yet, but it is believed the sequel will be available digitally and on Blu-ray at some point in October, which makes plenty of sense.

As for Tom Holland's Spider-Man coming back to the MCU, that doesn't look like it's going to happen at this time. It has been rumored that Sony and Marvel Studios have started another round of negotiations, which makes sense since there has been a huge uproar over the news. Some believe that Marvel Studios and Disney are being greedy by asking for a bigger cut of the profits and others believe that Sony doesn't feel they need Marvel Studios or Kevin Feige to keep the Spider-Man franchise successful. Regardless, the fans are in the middle and they are choosing sides.

If Sony and Marvel Studios are even considering going back to the table to discuss possible new terms, this could be a good sign. The unprecedented deal saw Sony share one of the biggest comic book heroes in history with a rival studio. This was beyond fruitful for all parties involved and it's hard to believe the deal was made in the first place. However, Sony ended up with their highest grossing movie ever with Spider-Man: Far From Home and Marvel Studios got some help to make Avengers: Endgame the highest grossing movie of all time. The studios clearly need each other and one hopes they recognize this. While we wait to find out, you can check out the DeepFake video below, thanks to Aldo Jones' YouTube channel.