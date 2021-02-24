What the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe holds for Spider-Man remains to be seen. Whatever those plans are, they don't currently extend beyond Spider-Man 3, which was officially titled today as Spider-Man: No Way Home, at least contractually speaking. Indeed, Tom Holland has revealed that he will no longer be under contract following the release of the upcoming sequel.

Tom Holland has been making the press rounds promoting his new movie Cherry, which reunites him with Avengers: Endgame directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo. During a recent interview, when asked what he has planned next, Holland revealed that he is taking some time off, for the first time since signing on to play Peter Parker, he is not under contract. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I'm going to take a break and travel the world. It's the first time since I signed on to (Spider-Man) that I don't have a contract with someone. I might go skiing because that's something I've not really been allowed to do because it's obviously a dangerous sport. I've been very careful over the years, which is why I've become obsessed with golf because it's the only sport I can play without getting injured."

Tom Holland's original contract was said to span six movies. The actor made his MCU debut in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. That was followed up by 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming before he took part in Avengers: Infinity War the following year. Holland then returned in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, with Spider-Man: Far From Home following that same summer. When factoring in Spider-Man: No Way Home, that would, on paper, satisfy his original six-movie contract.

That having been said, it seems probable, if not almost guaranteed, that Tom Holland will return beyond Spider-Man: No Way Home. Disney and Sony have managed to find a way to work together, despite some wrinkles. That collaboration allows for Spider-Man to be a part of the MCU. It is profitable and beneficial for both sides. Beyond that, Holland said in the same interview that he would be happy to play the character in ten more Spider-Man movies, should they wish to have him along for the ride. So it will really just come down to working out a new contract after Holland has had his break.

The only thing that could conceivably get in the way is Tom Holland's desire to branch out. He will surely want to make time for other roles outside of the MCU. Assuming Marvel Studios and Sony can accommodate that, he seems ready and willing to re-up for a contract extension.

Plot details currently remain under wraps for Peter Parker's third solo outing in the MCU. We do, however, know that it will be exploring the Marvel multiverse. The cast also includes Zendaya (MJ), Jacob Batalon (Ned) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange). Jon Watts, who directed the two previous entries in the franchise, is back at the helm. Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently due to hit theaters on December 17. This news comes to us from USA Today.