Tom Holland thought Marvel Studios and Sony were going to fire him after shooting his Captain America: Civil War scenes. The young actor obviously did not get fired and has starred in Civil War, Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: Homecoming. He's currently in Atlanta filming Spider-Man 3 and recently reunited with Civil War directors, the Russo Brothers, for Cherry. Both Marvel and Sony are extremely happy with the success they've had with Holland as Peter Parker.

While Tom Holland is clearly confident with where he stands with Marvel Studios and Sony now, it wasn't always that way. "From the moment of shooting Civil War to Spider-Man: Homecoming, I was convinced they were going to fire me," says Holland in a new interview. When asked about it, the young actor responded, "I don't know why. Civil War hadn't come out yet, and I just didn't hear anything from anyone. I can't really explain it. It was awful, but they didn't - obviously. It's been crazy, mate. I've loved every minute of it." Holland isn't the only one who has loved every minute of it as Marvel Cinematic Universe fans continuously praise his Peter Parker.

Even if he didn't get to continue playing Spidey in the MCU, Tom Holland was pretty happy with getting the chance at all. He says, "By that point, it had been an amazing enough of an experience that if I hadn't got the part, I would've felt like I'd at least achieved something to get to that point." Holland recalled. With that being said, waiting for the official announcement from Marvel sounds like it was pretty hard on Holland. "I went out to play golf with my dad," he recalled. "I lost and I was upset, and I remember going on my phone and checking Instagram, and Marvel had posted a picture of Spider-Man, of the cartoon. And by this point, I kind of had assumed I hadn't got it, because no one had called me."

When Marvel Studios and Sony did finally announce that Tom Holland was going to be the next Spider-Man, the actor broke his computer out of excitement. He accidentally flipped his computer in the air, and it fell off his bed, scaring his dog in the process. The announcement came when Sony was hacked, and Holland's brother felt that the news could be fake. Holland recalls Harry stating, "'No. There's no way that's real. They would have called you. They've been hacked.' And then the studio called me and gave me the news. It was so bizarre how it happened."

In addition to flexing his acting chops in the MCU, Tom Holland took on an entirely different role in the upcoming Cherry. In the movie, he plays a veteran with PTSD, who ends up getting addicted to opioids and robs banks to support his habit. Early reactions have praised Holland's performance, and the Russo Brothers believe that he could have an Academy Award nomination on the way. The interview with Tom Holland was originally conducted by Variety.