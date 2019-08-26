Tom Holland is staying positive when it comes to the Sony and Marvel Studios debacle. The Spider-Man actor thinks the future looks bright for the character and that things could get "bigger and better" with Sony. This should help to put some Marvel Cinematic Universe fans at ease who have been distraught over the separation news since it dropped last week. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is grateful that they were able to work with Sony as long as they did and is looking towards the future.

The D23 Expo took place this weekend, which meant that Tom Holland and Kevin Feige were going to have to address the elephant in the room. Holland came out to promote the upcoming animated movie Onward and told the crowd that he "loves" them "3000." In a separate appearance at Keystone Comic-Con over the weekend the actor told fans he was excited for the future. Tom Holland had this to say about Spider-Man and Sony.

"It's really exciting, the ideas we have for how we can expand the Spider-Man world and bring new characters into it, and crossover with other people, it's really exciting. And it's only going to get bigger and better from here, which is great."

This echoes the comments Tom Holland made earlier in the weekend when asked about the Spider-Man situation. The actor seems to be confident he might be able to return to the MCU at some point. Kevin Feige basically made it seem like the deal is over and that he's happy it worked out for as long as it did. And he's right. Who would've ever imagined Sony would lease one of the biggest superheroes in the world to a rival studio?

Regardless, it's not the end of the world and if Tom Holland is being positive about it all, so should MCU fans. With that being said, people are going to be watching the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home like a hawk to see how Sony pulls this off without the guidance of Kevin Feige. Both studios depended on each other for their massive extra success and it's going to be very interesting to see how this all pans out when the dust finally settles.

Some MCU fans more than likely won't even give the future of Spider-Man a shot without Marvel's involvement. There have been lines drawn in the sand already and the sides have been chosen. There are those who side with Sony and think Disney and Marvel Studios was getting too greedy and then those on the side of Marvel, who believe that Sony aren't capable of making a decent comic book movie without some extra help behind-the-scenes. Whatever the case may be, Tom Holland is excited for Spider-Man's future. Comic Book was the first to report on Tom Holland's thoughts on the future of Spider-Man.