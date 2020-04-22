Tom Holland dusted off some Spider-Man: Homecoming props to play the superhero again. Holland got into character for Jimmy Kimmel's 3-year old son, who was spending his birthday indoors. Kimmel had promised his son Billy that Spider-Man would be at his birthday party, but there's no party and no Spider-Man impersonator, due to the world's current state of affairs. Thankfully, Kimmel had Holland on his show, who quickly agreed to get into character, via internet chat, to wish Billy a happy birthday as Peter Parker.

Jimmy Kimmel's son was clearly excited, and a bit bashful, to meet Peter Parker. However, Tom Holland played it off like a true professional, addressing both of Kimmel's children and acting just like Parker. The late night host admitted that he and his kids watch a lot of Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: Homecoming to pass the time. Holland put on his homemade suit from the first installment and then took off the mask to reveal his face, leading 3-year old Billy to show off a huge smile.

Tom Holland is stuck indoors like the rest of us and is passing the time with three friends, whom he lives with. When asked what the four of them have been up to, Holland admitted that a lot of drinking, PlayStation, and movie watching was going down. The young actor also said that he was busy pitching a script to studios, which he called the most nerve-wracking experience of his life because he's unsure of his grammar skills. Regardless, it looks like Holland is doing ok while staying inside his home with his friends.

Tom Holland stated more than once that he and his friends had been drinking a lot to pass the time. He revealed that he wanted to take an entire week off to clean up for a bit, but received a surprise case of Aviation Gin from Ryan Reynolds in the mail, so his plan didn't work out like he imagined. Jimmy Kimmel joked that Deadpool was trying to corrupt the young Spider-Man, which Holland agreed, revealing that Reynolds included a note, which referred to the gift as some "friendly neighborhood Spider-Gin."

Obviously, Tom Holland was also asked about Spider-Man 3 while on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Production was due to start this summer, but it is unclear if that will be happening or not. Holland himself is unsure if it's going to happen, or if he'll go back to making Uncharted with Mark Wahlberg first. Holland and Wahlberg had already started on the long-awaited video game adaptation, only to have it shut down for obvious reasons.

For now, it's unclear what will happen in the future, but Holland praised both scripts, calling them "strong." For now, we'll just have to sit back and be patient with the rest of the world for things to get back to some form of normalcy. At the very least, 3-year old Billy had an excellent birthday, thanks to Tom Holland. You can watch the entire video above, thanks to the Jimmy Kimmel Live YouTube channel. The Peter Parker surprise comes in at about the 6-minute mark.