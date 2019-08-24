This week has been full of ups and downs for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. On one hand, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige just announced a ton of more projects to look forward too. On the other hand, it doesn't look like Spider-Man will be swinging into any of the future MCU projects after the deal between Marvel and Sony took a nosedive. Fans were hoping that this weekend's D23 Expo would provide some answers, and it looks like it has. Both Tom Holland and Kevin Feige have broken their silence on the matter and they're staying positive.

Disney reportedly wanted more money to keep the Spider-Man relationship going, but Sony didn't want to make a deal. This is all hearsay at the moment, but Sony claims that Kevin Feige doesn't have the time to properly devote to the franchise. Whatever the case may be, Tom Holland is just grateful for the opportunity that he has been given. He had this to say.

"Basically, we've made five great movies. It's been five amazing years. I've had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I'm going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life. It's going to be so fun, however we choose to do it. The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we'll find new ways to make it even cooler."

Kevin Feige echoes the sentiment of Tom Holland, but the Marvel Studios boss might be hinting that the relationship has run its course. Regardless, he too is grateful and never saw the success that Marvel and Sony were able to achieve together coming. Sony seems to be the one holding the ball at this point in time, and they may very well have decided to go home with it. Feige explains.

"I'm feeling about Spider-Man gratitude and joy. We got to make five films within the MCU with Spider-Man: two standalone films and three with the Avengers. It was a dream that I never thought would happen. It was never meant to last forever. We knew there was a finite amount of time that we'd be able to do this, and we told the story we wanted to tell, and I'll always be thankful for that."

While looking at Kevin Feige's comments, it's hard to imagine seeing Spider-Man come back to the MCU. Feige's comments on the matter look more like official closure, though Tom Holland still contends anything can happen. Jon Favreau weighed in on the situation yesterday and says he's being cautiously optimistic about everything.

Tom Holland came out at the D23 Expo and told the crowd, "I love you 3000," which is the iconic line from Avengers: Endgame. If things keep going how they're going, it looks like Endgame may have been the final MCU movie with Peter Parker in it and it looks like Spider-Man: Far From Home will be the last movie with Kevin Feige's involvement. Hopefully something changes, but it sure looks like it's a done deal for the time being. The interview with Tom Holland and Kevin Feige was originally conducted by Entertainment Weekly.