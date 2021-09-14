Andrew Garfield has some very high praise for his Spider-Man successor. Originally, Sam Raimi brought Spidey to life on the big screen with a trilogy of movies starring Tobey Maguire. Garfield then suited up for the role in The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel, playing a new incarnation of Peter in a different timeline. These days, Tom Holland plays the live-action web-slinger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, set to lead his third solo movie in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Marvel fans will endlessly debate over which of these three actors is the best Spider-Man of them all. If you were to ask Garfield, however, the choice is obvious, and it's not him. Appearing on The Tonight Show this week for a video interview, Garfield addressed recent Spider-Man: No Way Home rumors, again insisting that he's not in the movie. He was then asked about the trailer, to which Garfield says has him very excited as Tom Holland is the "perfect" Spider-Man.

"I have [seen the trailer], and I'm excited. I think that Tom Holland is the perfect Peter Parker and Spider-Man, so I'm just super stoked. And I get to just, like, be a fan again, which is my preferred position."

Because of the multiverse storyline in Spider-Man: No Way Home, there have long been rumors that Garfield and Tobey Maguire will join Holland in the movie as their alternate versions of the superhero. It's a reasonable assumption, as the trailer has confirmed that villains featured in those two separate continuities will appear in No Way Home. Maybe Holland's Spidey will be forced to take them all on alone, or he just might be joined by a couple Spider-Man variants.

For his part, Andrew Garfield has consistently denied that he is involved in the movie in any way whatsoever. Jimmy Fallon again brought up the rumors on The Tonight Show, and again, Garfield is swearing that he isn't included in the sequel. When asked about an alleged photo of Garfield on the set in his Spider-Man outfit, the actor claimed it's a "photoshop," adding that he's "trying to manage expectations."

In reality, it's still hard to say whether or not Garfield is definitely in the movie. He's not going to want to spoil his involvement if he does appear in No Way Home, which would be essentially pulling a Tom Holland, who has a reputation for leaking spoilers. There's still the possibility he won't appear in the movie, and if that's the case, Garfield wouldn't want his fans to be disappointed by teasing a potential cameo.

Spider-Man: No Way Home brings back Holland as Peter Parker alongside Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. Benedict Cumberbatch also stars as Doctor Strange, while other special guest stars include Alfred Molina as Doc Ock and Jamie Foxx as Electro. Chances are there will be many other big surprises to be revealed in the movie, but it remains to be seen for sure if Garfield will be among them. We will all find out soon enough when Spider-Man: No Way Home is released in theaters on Dec. 17, 2021.