Spider-Man: Far From Home star Tom Holland is reportedly the one who brought Sony and Marvel Studios back into negotiations. In late August it was revealed that Sony was taking back sole control of the Spider-Man. The studio had recently celebrated Far From Home as its highest grossing movie of all time and revealed that the deal between Sony and Marvel Studios was dead. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were crushed to hear the news, which set off a huge reaction on social media that went on for weeks and is still occurring now.

However, everything changed when it was recently revealed that the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home will be a joint project between Sony and Marvel Studios. Kevin Feige announced the news and fans were beyond excited. In addition, Tom Holland's Peter Parker will return for one more MCU project. As for how we went from a dead deal to a reunion in about a month, it reportedly has to do with Holland stepping in to convene and throw his weight around.

Tom Holland is one of the biggest stars on the planet, thanks to his work as Spider-Man for Sony and Marvel Studios. The relationship between the two rivals has been very fruitful, to say the least. But when it came time to make a deal, Sony took their ball and went home. Holland went to Sony film chairman Tom Rothman and Disney CEO Bob Iger and showed them the outpouring of support from the passionate MCU fans. It is believed Holland started flexing his muscles after the D23 Expo, where he brought down the house by saying, "I love you 3000," to the massive crowd.

As far as specifically what Tom Holland said to Sony and Marvel, that is not clear. Regardless, it doesn't really matter. Holland and the passion of the MCU fans is the reason we have the sequel for Spider-Man: Far From Home coming from both studios. Fans were more than a bit nervous to hear that Sony was taking on the project alone, especially after Venom was a critical failure. It may have made a lot of money at the box office, but critics and fans were not into it at all, for the most part.

Thankfully, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige will be around to help guide the ship and figure out the mess that Peter Parker has found himself in. In addition, Jon Watts is returning to direct the third installment, which means he will have directed the entire trilogy. It's been a rollercoaster of emotion for MCU fans, but thankfully everything seems to have smoothed out for Spider-Man and Tom Holland. So now, maybe some of the more hardcore fans should start thanking Holland on social media for helping the negotiations start up again. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to reveal the Tom Holland Sony/Marvel Studios negotiations news.