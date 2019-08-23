Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. reunited to go for a hike this week. Holland posted pictures of the Avengers: Endgame stars together, but did not mention the Sony and Marvel Spider-Man dispute. While Holland and Downey Jr. may not have brought it up, the comments section on the post quickly became flooded with Marvel fans begging for an answer, with co-star Mark Ruffalo even adding the sad, pleading emoji faces in his wordless comment.

Instead of addressing the elephant in the room, Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. documented their hike and how much fun they had together. Holland captioned the photo by saying, "We did it Mr. Stark!" and the set of photos ends with them holding each other's action figures in a humorous pose. While Tony Stark plays the mentor for the young Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Downey Jr. does the same for Holland off the screen and one can imagine the Sony and Marvel deal was brought up during their conversation. Either that or they were discussing Downey Jr.'s announcement of NASA naming a rock on Mars after The Rolling Stones.

Fans were left stunned earlier this week when it was revealed that Spider-Man might not be coming back to the MCU and that Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige won't have anything to do with the upcoming sequel to the ultra-successful Spider-Man: Far From Home. The news sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry as people tried to figure out what went wrong. For starters, it is believed Disney and Marvel wanted a larger cut of the profits, which has been reported to be anywhere from 30% to a 50-50 split with Sony.

Sony released a statement placing the blame on Disney, noting that Kevin Feige is too busy to attend to the Spider-Man franchise, though many believe it's due to the money situation. However, there have also been reports stating Sony believes they don't need Feige or Marvel Studios any longer to be successful and think they can go at it alone. Sony might be able to bring forth a successful follow up to Spider-Man: Far From Home, but industry insiders don't believe it will get to the heights that it would have with the help of Feige and Marvel Studios.

Likewise, the MCU's recent string of hits would not have been as successful without Sony lending Spider-Man to the rival studio. Both studios need each other to continue on with the box office smashes, but it doesn't look like an agreement is in sight at the moment. Regardless, Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. remain to be close, even as they sidestep any questions pertaining to the Sony and Marvel Studios drama. And when it comes down to it, they'll be the first to know, and if they're doing okay, fans should be too. You can check out pictures from their reunion hike below, thanks to Tom Holland's Instagram account.