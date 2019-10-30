Tom Holland's Peter Parker is going to live on in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, thanks to a recent deal between Sony and Disney. But what about beyond Spider-Man 3? Disney head Alan Horn and Sony chairman Tom Rothman recently discussed the topic, as well as the highly-publicized circumstances that led to this new partnership.

Back in August, MCU fans were hit with a serious blow as it was revealed that Sony, who controls the movie rights to Spider-Man, was ending their deal with Disney and Marvel Studios for future installments of the franchise. This naturally gained a lot of media attention, especially given the success (and cliffhanger) of this year's Far From Home.

Now, as part of a recent roundtable interview, both Alan Horn and Tom Rothman spoke about the situation. First off, they were asked about what helped the two companies come back to the table to negotiate a new deal. For Horn, it came down to the fans. Here's what he had to say about it.

"The fan base, which is important to all of us, seemed to really respond to what Tom and his folks have done before with our people. They like the fact that the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Kevin Feige were involved [in the two Spider-Man films]. We heard feedback out there that suggested that joining forces once again was probably really a good idea."

Indeed, once the news hit, fans took to social media in mass to share their distaste for the idea. Initially, it didn't seem to help, as Sony seemed content to fold Tom Holland's Spider-Man into the Venom universe alongside Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock. All the while, Holland was stuck in the middle of an ugly situation between two massive corporations. Luckily, in the end, he didn't have to pick sides. When asked specifically if there have been discussions about continuing the partnership beyond Spider-Man 3, Tom Rothamn had this to say.

"Yes, we have. But I agree with my distinguished colleague. This was a classic win-win-win. A win for Sony, a win for Disney, a win for the fans. The only thing I would say is that news cycles and the rhythm of negotiations do not necessarily overlap. And this is, in the words of Shakespeare, a consummation devoutly to be wished. We would have gotten there, and the news got ahead of some things."

Whether or not the news cycle was helpful or hurtful is somewhat irrelevant. At least for now, it's best for both companies to work together, as that's where they stand to make the most money. Tom Holland will appear in another solo movie as well as another currently unnamed MCU movie, per the new deal between Sony and Disney. Spider-Man 3 is set to hit theaters on July 16, 2021. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.