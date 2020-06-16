Back in 2002, David Koepp wrote the screenplay for Sam Raimi's first Spider-Man film. The movie was a huge hit and defined the superhero movie genre for years to come. But Koepp did not return to write the sequels for Raimi's Spider-Man franchise. In an interview with Collider, Koepp revealed what he had planned for the webbed wall-crawler in Spider-Man 2 & 3.

"Basically [my trilogy idea] was the telling of the Gwen Stacey/Harry Osbourne story but I spaced everything out differently. I wanted Gwen to be killed in the middle of the second movie, because that follows sort of the Empire Strikes Back model, and I had different villains I wanted to use. Just a different way to tell that story."

So if David Koepp had remained with the franchise, Spider-Man 2 would have focused on Gwen Stacy and Harry Osbourne, and Doctor Octopus would not have been the main villain. It is difficult to estimate how much better or worse this version of Spider-Man 2 would have been, but considering the Spider-Man 2 movie with Doc Ock that ultimately got made is frequently counted among the greatest superhero movies ever, things worked out for fans.

As far as Koepp is concerned, he got the chance to work on a Spider-Man movie again, when he was asked to return to scriptwriting duties for the sequel to Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man. While Koepp initially wanted to use the opportunity to finish the trilogy he had originally wanted to make for the webbed wall-crawler, he came to realize the moment to bring that particular Spider-Man movie saga before audiences had passed.

"There was a time maybe seven or eight years ago when I was gonna come back for a couple Spider-Man movies, after they'd done their first Amazing Spider-Man. On the very first Spider-Man I sort of planned out what I thought the first three movies should be, and then all the assorted personalities it didn't work for me to keep writing the Spider-Man movies..."

So I was excited to come back and try to finish the story I started telling in the first one, and as we were about to agree that I was going to do that, I pulled out all the old stuff and I started outlining those two movies and I thought, 'Boy, you can't go home again. That moment has passed. The time when I was really feeling it was 10 years ago, and there's no point in trying to recreate it.' So I bailed."

And so ended Koepp's on screen relationship with Spider-Man. But despite not having had the opportunity to tell the full Spider-Man saga he had envisioned, the writer can take pride in the fact that he was a part of the start of the superhero movies boom that has grown to dominate Hollywood in present times. Meanwhile, Spider-Man is gearing up to set up his new cinematic universe under Sony, alongside Venom, Morbius, and a host of fan-favorite characters from the comics. This news comes from Collider.