An incredibly rare Spider-Man teaser has been found and restored in 4K. The footage was shown in theaters ahead of A Knight's Tale in 2001, a full year before the movie hit theaters and it featured the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center. The scene in question was specifically shot for the teaser and did not end up in the movie and was withdrawn after the 9/11 terrorist attack in September 2001. Raimi also went in and took out any scenes featuring the Twin Towers.

The 2001 Spider-Man teaser has been in circulation for years now, but it has been in very poor quality. The new 4K restoration was "scanned from a 35mm print in 4K" and then color-corrected to fix grading. The results are beyond comparison to what has been floating around the internet for nearly 20 years. In the footage, which was never intended to be used in the movie, a team of bank robbers escape via helicopter, only to get caught in a web between the North and South tower of the World Trade Center.

Sony Pictures was quick to take the Spider-Man teaser down following the World Trade Center tragedy. Nearly 3,000 people died and over 6,000 were injured when two planes crashed into each tower on September 11th, 2001. In addition to the loss of life and injuries, it has been estimated that there was over $10 billion in damages. Spider-Man was not the only movie of the era to go in and take out shots from the World Trade Center from scenes or promotional material after the terrorist attack.

Men in Black 2 originally had its final scene take place at the World Trade Center, but later went through reshoots to replace it with the Statue of Liberty. Zoolander utilized VFX to erase the towers from the comedy and the same thing goes for Stuart Little 2. Hollywood studios were unsure of how to proceed at the time, but many agreed that taking the Twin Towers out of their projects was the right way to move on. It's still pretty jarring for many to see older movies and see the towers looming over the New York City skyline.

Sam Raimi's Spider-Man kicked off the franchise and was a major hit at the box office upon its release. However, a lot of things have changed since 2002. Tom Holland now plays the part that Tobey Maguire first brought to the big screen and the latest adventures of Peter Parker are making a lot more money at the box office. Spider-Man: Far From Home hit theaters in early July and has already made over $1 billion, becoming the highest grossing movie of the entire franchise in a very short amount of time. For many, Sam Raimi's Spider-Man is still one of the best portrayals of the character and the recently restored teaser is a reminder of that. You can check out the restoration below, thanks to Yoshi Killer 2S' YouTube channel.