Spider-Man has yet to web-sling his way into the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters (SPUMC), but there is a plan in place at the company to one day make it happen. After releasing many Spider-Man movies in the past, Sony has since let Marvel Studios handle the newest incarnation of the character by bringing him into the MCU. Meanwhile, Sony launched their own separate cinematic universe in 2018 with Venom, which will be further expanded with multiple upcoming movies.

Because there wasn't so much of a mention of Spider-Man in Venom, it's been unclear if and when Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock will ever meet Peter Parker. There's apparently no rush at Sony to bring Spidey into the SPUMC anytime soon either. In a new interview with Variety, Sony Motion Picture Group President Sanford Panitch revealed that the studio is so busy with other characters from the Marvel library right now that they haven't really needed Spider-Man. Still, as seen in the interview, he adds that Spidey meeting Venom would be "exciting."

"We don't really think of our 900 characters as the Spidey-verse. We have a Marvel universe. The volume of characters we have - you know, wait until you see this next Venom. You don't miss Spider-Man... [but] it'll be exciting if they do meet, right?"

Panitch goes on to clarify that there is in fact a plan at Sony to bring Spidey into the SPUMC eventually. No other details were offered, but Panitch teases that the possibilities will be more clear once people see what surprises Marvel Studios has in store for fans with Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will include characters from Sony's previous Spider-Man movies. He also notes his positive relationship with Marvel boss Kevin Feige.

"There actually is a plan. I think now maybe it's getting a little more clear for people where we're headed and I think when No Way Home comes out, even more will be revealed. The great thing is we have this very excellent relationship with Kevin. There's an incredible sandbox there to play with. We want those MCU movies to be absolutely huge, because that's great for us and our Marvel characters, and I think that's the same thing on their side. But we have a great relationship. There's lots of opportunities, I think, that are going to happen."

There are many ways to interpret his comments, but one possibility Panitch could be alluding to here is Tom Holland's MCU Spidey also serving as the SPUMC Spider-Man. Spider-Man: No Way Home will include Alfred Molina's Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2 and Jamie Foxx's Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, so we know that it will introduce the live-action "Spider-Verse" into the MCU. This could just as easily open the door for Holland's Spider-man to slip into the SPUMC to face Venom.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be the first to expand the SPUMC when it is released on Sept. 24, 2021. This will be followed by Morbius in 2022 and Kraven the Hunter in 2023, with the latter just recently naming Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the Marvel antagonist. Perhaps, as Panitch says, we'll have a better idea as to when Spider-Man will be coming in after Spider-Man: No Way Home is released on Dec. 17, 2021. This news comes to us from Variety.