Hollywood is filled to bursting with superhero movies these days, ranging from the brilliant to the terrible. Sam Raimi's three Spider-Man movies that he directed with Tobey Maguire in the lead have stood the test of time very well, and the trilogy is still cited as one of the best works within the superhero genre ever. In a recent AMA on Reddit, Raimi was asked what his Spider-Man trilogy means to him personally, and the filmmaker gave a detailed response.

"I directed the first Spider-Man film because I was such a huge fan of Stan Lee's brilliant character. Peter Parker and Spider-Man were an important part of my teenage years. I thought it was very moving how much he sacrificed for others. How hard he worked to protect innocent people. And all the while had to take care of his Aunt May and do his homework to boot. His self sacrifice resonated with me. He was truly a good person. We can identify with Characters in a comprehensible story. Stories of heroes, like Peter Parker, remind us of what we are capable of. Maybe you're one of those people that like to be reminded of the good you are capable of. Now get out there and do something about it."

Clearly, making his Spider-Man movies was a deeply personal labor of love for Sam Raimi, rather than just another money-making project. And that love is apparent in every frame of the movie, which somehow manages to stay faithful to the colorful world of the comic books while still making you believe you are watching real, relatable people.

The excellence of his Spider-Man movies is the main reason why fans are so excited to see what Raimi will do in the MCU, ever since it was announced that the filmmaker will be helming the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is expected to have shades of darker horror than any other Marvel movie so far.

Interestingly, the Sorcerer Supreme was previously name-dropped in Raimi's Spider-Man 2. In an interview last year, the filmmaker explained that Doctor Strange had been on his mind ever since childhood, but that reference in Spider-Man 2 was a mere coincidence.

"I loved Doctor Strange as a kid, but he was always after Spider-Man and Batman for me, he was probably at number five for me of great comic book characters. He was so original, but when we had that moment in Spider-Man 2 I had no idea that we would ever be making a Doctor Strange movie, so it was really funny to me that coincidentally that line was in the movie. I gotta say I wish we had the foresight to know that I was going to be involved in the project."

Directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Xochitl Gomez. The film arrives in theaters on March 25, 2022. This story generated on old.reddit.com.