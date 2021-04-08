Following recent reports that Spider-Man: The Animated Series star Christopher Daniel Barnes will reprise the role for upcoming sequel Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, another Spidey voice actor has thrown his hat (or should that be mask?) into the ring. Josh Keaton, who voiced the Marvel hero in the 2008 animated series, The Spectacular Spider-Man has now said that he has his fingers crossed he will also be involved.

Fingers crossed I get some good news but I'm used to the Parker luck by now. https://t.co/siyfyhPZed — 🇺🇸Josh Keaton🇵🇪 (@joshkeaton) April 7, 2021

Peter Parker is known for having notoriously bad luck, so it might take the finger-crossing of The Spectacular Spider-Man fans everywhere to make this happen for Josh Keaton.

Premiering in 2008, The Spectacular Spider-Man aired for 2 seasons and are both set during a semester of Peter Parker's high school years, with the first season running from September to November and the second from December to March. Alongside Josh Keaton as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, the show featured several other beloved characters from Spidey lore, including Benjamin Diskin as Eddie Brock, James Arnold Taylor as Harry Osborn, and Lacey Chabert as Gwen Stacy. Of course, the series also featured a host of familiar villains such as Venom, Mysterio, Kraven the Hunter, and Doctor Octopus.

The Spectacular Spider-Man received widespread acclaim from both critics and fans alike, and currently holds a rating of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes thanks to its exploration of mature themes alongside the more recognizable comic book storylines and action sequences.

Details for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 are pretty scarce at present, but a hot new rumor claims that Spider-Man: The Animated Series star Christopher Daniel Barnes will feature in the movie, in sequences which will match the style of the cherished 90s cartoon. Barnes voiced the Peter Parker character throughout Spider-Man: The Animated Series, which ran on the Fox Kids Network from 1994 to 1998.

While the actor has since denied the rumor via social media, Barnes has declared his desire to feature in the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel several times over the last year or so saying, "I would do it in a second. I mean, I love it, and it's a great honor every time they ask you to participate." Besides, this would not be the first time an actor has played coy regarding an ongoing rumor...

Ever since the conclusion of the first Into the Spider-Verse, fans have been left wondering which alternate versions of our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man might find their way into the sequel, with producers Chris Miller and Phil Lord revealing that countless other versions of the web-slinger could appear in some capacity. "I think there's a bunch [of possible characters], and I don't want to say too much because there's a wide breadth of characters that are coming out of the Spider-Man universes now." Miller explained. "And it's really fun to be able to sort of think about plucking ones that you haven't seen before or have something interesting thematic to say."

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 will reportedly focus on the relationship between Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy AKA Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld). Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is scheduled to be released on October 7, 2022. This comes to us courtesy of Josh Keaton's Twitter account.