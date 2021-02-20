Daisy Ridley would "for sure" be on board to play Spider-Woman if the opportunity came along. Best known for her role as Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, Ridley can next be seen alongside Spider-Man star Tom Holland in the upcoming sci-fi adventure movie Chaos Walking. Like her new co-star, Ridley could very well end up becoming a crimefighting web-slinger on the big screen as well if she's the one cast in the rumored Spider-Woman movie.

Last year, it was reported that Olivia Wilde would be directing a female-led superhero movie to be part of Sony's Marvel Universe. Wilde then tweeted a spider emoji, teasing that the project she's working on is Spider-Woman. Daisy Ridley emerged as a popular candidate with fans providing fantasy casting suggestions on social media, leading to rumors that she was actually in consideration for the part.

Recently, USA Today author Sariah Wilson had a chat with Ridley ahead of the release of Chaos Walking, and the Spider-Woman movie rumors came up. For her part, Ridley doesn't appear to have heard anything about the project but nevertheless seems quite excited about the possibility of landing the role.

"OMG, I would love to play Spider-Woman. But is it more of like an extended Spiderverse thing?"

Ridley also told Wilson that she loved Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and has been enjoying WandaVision, so she'd have no qualms in stepping into another blockbuster franchise following her Star Wars run. Asked specifically if she would be part of a new Marvel Universe like the rumored Spider-Woman movie, Ridley had this blunt response.

"Oh, yeah, for sure!"

Spider-Woman is no stranger to the big screen, though it was an animated take on the superhero that we saw in theaters. The Gwen Stacy version of Spider-Woman was featured in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse with Hailee Steinfeld voicing the character. A sequel, set for release in 2022, will bring back Steinfeld in the role for another adventure. Additionally, Spider-Gwen and the Jessica Drew version of Spider-Woman are both set to appear in an upcoming female-centered Spider-Verse spinoff as well.

Prior to the news of Wilde developing a mystery Marvel project, it was also reported that Sony was eyeing a Spider-Woman movie with Tomb Raider star Alicia Vikander in the role. There's since been no indication that Vikander is attached to Wilde's project or if she's still in consideration to play the part. In any case, Vikander will also be busy with an ongoing franchise of her own as she's set to reprise the role of Lara Croft in a Tomb Raider sequel.

Starring Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland, Chaos Walking is directed by Doug Liman and written by Patrick Ness and Christopher Ford. Its story follows mysterious Viola (Ridley) and her protector Todd (Holland) as they traverse through a strange world where all women have disappeared. Mads Mikkelsen, Demian Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, and Nick Jonas also star. The movie will be released on March 5, 2021 by Lionsgate. This news comes to us from Sariah Wilson.

What so many of you have been waiting for: I asked Daisy Ridley I'd she'd heard the Spider-Woman rumors. She said no and asked what they were. I explained it to her and she said, "OMG, I would love to play Spider-Woman. But is it more of like an extended Spiderverse thing?" — Sariah Wilson (@sariahwilson) February 20, 2021