Sony is continuing to expand the scope of its Spider-Man spin-off universe as the studio is said to be planning a live-action Spider-Woman movie. What's more, we have word on who they're eyeing as the possible star, and who they want in the director's chair. It looks like Sony has its bar set pretty high, as they are possibly looking at Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander to take on the lead role, with acclaimed Game of Thrones director Michelle MacLaren being eyed to direct the Marvel Comics adaptation.

Before proceeding, we must caution that, for the time being, this can be considered nothing more than a rumor until we get further confirmation. That said, multiple recent reports have stated that a Spider-Woman movie is in the works. We previously heard that Sony was working on an animated movie, cut from the same cloth as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, that will center on the character. However, the indication here is that this project is going to be live-action, along the same lines as Venom.

As for the possible casting of Alicia Vikander, she seems poised to take on a major comic book movie role at some point or another. Vikander has already proved that she can lead a franchise with Tomb Raider, which hit theaters in 2018 and has a sequel on the way. Vikander also took home the Academy Award in 2016 in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in The Danish Girl. It's easy to see why Sony would look to her for the part.

Michelle MacLaren, meanwhile, has been on Hollywood's radar to direct a big feature for some time. While MacLaren hasn't yet helmed a movie, she's directed episodes of hit shows like Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad and The Walking Dead. MacLaren is also attached to direct Cowboy Ninja Viking, with Chris Pratt set to star.

For those who may not be familiar, Jessica Drew, the first woman to take up the mantle of Spider-Woman in the world of Marvel Comics, made her debut in 1977's Marvel Spotlight #32. Jessica Drew got uranium poisoning as a child and, in a desperate attempt to cure her, she was injected with a serum made from spider blood and was put into a genetic accelerator. Jessica emerged from the machine decades later and found that she had powers very similar to Spider-Man's.

Following the success of Venom, Sony quickly got to work on Morbius, which hits theaters in July, as well as Venom 2, which is currently filming. Morbius, it seems, is going to connect to the MCU in some way, shape or form, which could open the door for future characters from the Sony side to crossover. We recently learned that the studio has dated a mystery Marvel movie for October 2021. Could that be Spider-Woman? Time will tell. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news was previously reported by The Illuminerdi.