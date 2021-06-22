Olivia Wilde's untitled Marvel movie will reportedly follow the Jessica Drew version of Spider-Woman. Last summer, it was reported that Wilde had closed a deal to direct and develop a top-secret movie that would be a part of the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters (SPUMC) alongside Venom and Morbius. Katie Silberman was also reported to be attached as the screenwriter with Amy Pascal producing.

While it wasn't officially confirmed that this project was Spider-Woman, that was what many Marvel fans were speculating. Wilde proceeded to fuel the flames exponentially by tweeting a spider emoji along with the news, stopping just a thread short of confirming that this is Spider-Woman. A new report from The Illuminerdi claims that the movie is in fact a Spider-Woman project and that it will specifically follow Jessica Drew.

According to the outlet, the movie's depiction of Jessica Drew's Spider-Woman will stay largely faithful to the Marvel comics, which includes tying in her memory loss. It's also rumored that the production is looking to cast an actress in the 25-35 year old range, suggesting we'll be looking at an adult depiction of the character rather than a teenage Jessica Drew. No particular names were listed as possible contenders for the part at this time.

This report comes just weeks after the news of another version of Jessica Drew getting cast in the animated sequel Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2. That movie, which features a multiverse storyline that allows for any number of different incarnations of Spider-Man and Marvel characters, is currently in production for a planned Fall 2022 release. Issa Rae (Insecure) was named as the voice of Jessica Drew's Spider-Woman for the movie in a report earlier this month.

"Look, we are seeing this incredible influx of female directors and storytellers getting to take hold of this genre, of the superhero space, and infuse it with their own perspective," Olivia Wilde told Evan Ross Katz on the Shut Up Evan podcast last year. "So, not only do I get to tell this story as a director, but I get to develop this story, and that was what made it so incredible for me."

The actress and filmmaker added: "I'm just honored to be amongst this wave of women who are showing up and saying 'we are not only going to step in and try and tell this story like men do, we're actually going to reframe the stories themselves. And the industry is, as far as I can tell, really supportive of that. There is a sea change and it's because of these decades of trailblazers who demanded this over and over and over again and it's finally broken through and I'm very fortunate to be there with it."

Because there's no official confirmation from Sony or Marvel, it's still best to treat this information as a rumor at this time. What is clear is that there is a demand for Spider-Woman to finally get her own movie, so the sooner an official word can come out from the studio, the better. For now, we'll have to just wait for more pertinent updates to see what will happen next with the project. This information comes to us from The Illuminerdi.