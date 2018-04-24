Sony Pictures had the first major studio presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas yesterday, the biggest convention for exhibitors around the world, where the studio unveiled a new trailer for their upcoming animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. While the trailer has not yet officially arrived online yet, the footage did confirm some interesting details, including the fact that Jake Johnson has been set to provide the voice of Peter Parker. The footage also offered a glimpse at three iconic comic book villains that will be featured in the animated adventure, the Green Goblin, Kingpin and The Prowler.

Last year, Sony confirmed that Shameik Moore has signed on to provide the voice of Miles Morales, while Liev Schreiber was brought on to voice an unspecified villain, although he has still not been identified yet. Since this new footage showcases both Green Goblin and Kingpin, it's definitely possible that he could be voicing one of these villains, but it isn't known when Sony plans on releasing a full voice cast list. The trailer did feature Peter Parker, and while he didn't speak during the footage, it was later revealed that Jake Johnson is voicing Peter Parker.

Even though we now know who provides the voice for Peter Parker, he may not have a substantial role. In the first trailer that was released back in December, Miles Morales was seen visiting a grave, which many speculated was in fact the grave of Peter Parker, which would follow the Ultimate Spider-Man comic book continuity. This CinemaCon trailer confirms that Peter Parker does in fact die during a battle with the Green Goblin. The only other cast members that have been confirmed at this time are Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta) as Miles' uncle, Aaron Davis, a.k.a. The Prowler, and Oscar winner Mahershala Ali (Moonlight) as Miles' father, Jefferson Davis.

With just under eight months left until Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hits theaters, it remains to be seen when Sony will release more details about the voice cast and the story. Given the details gleaned from the trailer and this new footage, this story will be based on the Ultimate Spider-Man comics, which is where Miles Morales first appeared, created by Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Picheli. It seems unlikely that there will be any connection to the live-action Spider-Man franchise, since Tom Holland played Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Aaron Davis/The Prowler was played by Donald Glover.

Sony Pictures has issued a December 14 release date for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, putting it up against 20th Century Fox's Mortal Engines. It will also arrive one week ahead of a packed holiday frame including 20th Century Fox's Alita: Battle Angel, Warner Bros.' Aquaman, Paramount's Bumblebee and Sony's Holmes and Watson. Sony Pictures has not revealed when this CinemaCon footage will be made public, but hopefully we'll have more details soon. Jake Johnson can currently be seen in the final season of Fox's New Girl, and he stars in the upcoming summer comed Tag, hitting theaters June 15. Head on over to Geek Tyrant for their report on the CinemaCon presentation.