Blue Sky Studios has released a new trailer for their upcoming animated comedy Spies in Disguise. Will Smith and Tom Holland star as an unlikely crimefighting duo in the movie. The upcoming project is based on Lucas Martell's 2009 animated short Pigeon: Impossible, though it makes some significant changes to the source material. Spies in Disguise was originally supposed to hit theaters in January of this year and then April, only to have it pushed back to September, and now finally, December.

Spies in Disguise centers on super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland), who are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is... not. But when events take an unexpected turn, this unlikely duo is forced to team up for the ultimate mission that will require an almost impossible disguise - transforming Lance into the brave, fierce, majestic... pigeon. Walter and Lance suddenly have to work as a team, or the whole world is in peril. The trailer proves that they are able to work together successfully, which also provides quite a bit of comedy along the way.

In addition to Will Smith and Tom Holland, Spies in Disguise also stars Rashida Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, Reba McEntire, Rachel Brosnahan, Karen Gillan, DJ Khaled, and Masi Oka. The animated comedy is directed by Troy Quane and Nick Bruno. From the looks of the trailer, fans are in for a fun animated treat with two of the biggest action stars in the world voicing the main characters. Holland has been in the news a lot over the past few weeks over the Sony and Marvel Studios divorce over Spider-Man. With that being said, the two studios have come to an agreement and Holland is coming back to the MCU for one more movie.

Spies in Disguise was first announced in October 2017 with Tom Holland and Will Smith attached to voice the two main characters. Further casting news was revealed in 2018 and again in 2019, well after the movie should have been in theaters. However, it looks like there may have been some pretty big hiccups behind-the-scenes. Thankfully, people who have been waiting patiently for the animated comedy will be able to see it in a few months.

Spies in Disguise hits theaters on Christmas Day (December 25th), just days after The Rise of Skywalker. The movie is being distributed by 20th Century Fox, which is obviously now Disney, so that may have had an effect on the release date changes over the past year. Regardless, Spies in Disguise should be able to hold its own at the box office with two heavy hitters like Will Smith and Tom Holland on board. You can check out the latest trailer for the movie below, thanks to the 20th Century Fox YouTube channel.