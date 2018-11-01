Fox and Blue Sky Studios have released the first trailer for Spies in Disguise. This animated comedy teams two of the most likable people around, Will Smith and Tom Holland. While Smith has been around for years doing his thing, Holland is relatively new to the world, coming on everyone's radar as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. Now, they've teamed up for an animated spy flick that looks like it could be playing on some of the tropes of franchises like James Bond or Mission: Impossible. Specifically, the relationship between the spy and the man making the gadgets that allow him to be successful at his job, ala 007 and Q.

This trailer is, at least at first, even though it's heightened by the animated action, very much an animated version of Will Smith doing his best James Bond impression. And then he's turned into a pigeon by animated Tom Holland. This may not have been what one expected when seeing a classy spy voiced by Smith on a poster, but it makes for an interesting twist on the whole spy thing. And strangely, the character voiced by Holland has (relatively) sound reasoning for turning him into a pigeon. Plus, the banter is amusing enough.

Spies in Disguise follows world-renowned super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) who is, as goes with the territory, smooth, suave and debonair. His partner and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) lacks in social skills, but he makes up for that with smarts and inventions, making the gadgets and gizmos Lance uses on his missions. But when events take an unexpected turn, Walter and Lance are forced to rely on one another in an entirely new way. If this odd couple can't learn to work as a team, the whole world may be doomed.

Not to beat the Bond comparisons to death here, but much like would happen in one of those movies, Audi has actually created a fictional concept car featured in the movie that Lance Sterling uses, in the same way that Aston Martin has often created cars featured in 007's various adventures. It's an interesting little touch. The rest of the cast includes Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy) as Eyes, Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation) as Agent Mercy Kappel and DJ Khaled as Ears. Ben Mendelsohn (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story}) and Masi Oka (The Meg) also star in unspecified roles. Though, based on his past, it would be safe to assume Mendelsohn is playing a bad guy.

Troy Quane, Nick Bruno, who previously worked as animators on movies like The Peanuts Movie and Ferdinand, make their feature directorial debut here. The movie is based on a short titled Pigeon: Impossible. Spies in Disguise is set to arrive in theaters on September 13, 2019. Be sure to check out the first teaser trailer from the Fox Family Entertainment YouTube channel, as well as some newly released character posters, for yourself below.