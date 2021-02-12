Spike Lee would consider directing a Marvel movie if the right opportunity came along. However, the director does not seem to be too into the idea of getting behind the camera for a DC project. Sony's Marvel movie Nightwatch was rumored to have Lee attached to direct, but nothing ever came from it. In 2018, he was asked about the project and whether he was going to direct it. Lee simply said, "naw." There hasn't been any news about a possible Nightwatch movie since then.

While Nightwatch is seemingly off the table, Spike Lee says he would be into directing a superhero movie. "I have nothing against Marvel. I grew up reading Spider-Man comic books. To me, DC Comics was always corny," said Lee in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly. When asked about calling DC Comics "corny," Lee laughed. "I'm just saying. I was all about Marvel. If the right opportunity comes across, I'm not campaigning for it, but I will give it consideration." Seeing Lee behind the camera for something in the Marvel Cinematic Universe would certainly be something that a lot of people would love to see, so let's hope Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is listening.

Spike Lee was able to work with the late Chadwick Boseman on Da 5 Bloods and he recently spoke about what it was like directing the Black Panther actor in one of his final roles. "Chadwick meant a lot to people," said Lee. "Think about the roles he has played: Jackie Robinson, James Brown, Thurgood Marshall, then Black Panther." Boseman was able to transform into these characters, many of which were real people, and bring them to life again on the big screen. His talent was not lost on Lee.

When it came time to make Da 5 Bloods, Spike Lee knew Chadwick Boseman would be a perfect fit. "I knew he would be great in Da 5 Bloods because Stormin' Norman is a heroic character," said Lee. "Chadwick comes with that kind of weight. When our brother made his transition from the physical world to the spiritual world, my wife and I went back and watched Da 5 Bloods. It was a different film." Lee is not alone in going back to watch Boseman's performance after his death and taken something new from them. MCU fans have been doing the same, along with people who don't even know what Black Panther is.

With the MCU expanding into the world of television with Disney+, the possibilities are endless for working with up and coming directors and veterans like Spike Lee. Marvel Studios already has the next handful of years planned out and ready to roll, but that doesn't mean that Lee can't come up and direct something in the future. For now, we'll just have to wait and see if he steps into the comic book movie world. The interview with Spike Lee was originally conducted by Entertainment Weekly.