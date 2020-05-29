Spike Lee isn't messing around. The director was recently asked about getting back to movie theaters or sporting events and says he's not ready to go. Most of North America is in the process of reopening businesses, though not everybody is really excited about it just yet. Lee definitely isn't ready for everything to open back up again. Major movie theater chains are expecting to reopen in July, though anything could happen at this point in time. Even so, Spike Lee won't be in line to see Christopher Nolan's Tenet on opening day.

The world has been turned upside down by our current events. Schools are shut down, businesses are closed, people are unemployed, and there is a general sense of uncertainty about nearly everything at the moment. The entertainment industry has been hit hard by current events with movie theaters shutting down, along with big Hollywood productions. When asked about getting ready to get back to work, Spike Lee had a pretty blunt response. He had this to say.

"They ain't doing a thing until the vaccine. I know I'm not going to a movie theater. I know I'm not going to a Broadway show. I know I'm not going to Yankee Stadium. Corona is a b*tch. Corona is not playing. You f*** around you're going to get killed, you're going to die. I'm not ready to go."

Spike Lee has his Vietnam war drama Da 5 Bloods debuting on Netflix in June and doesn't know when he'll get back to working on another movie set. Currently, the director has yet to "see a feasible solution" as to how to make everything safe for returning to business as usual. Lee is not alone, as many people are feeling the same way. He explains.

"How are you going to do a love scene anymore, or an intimate scene? I mean, are you going to do a movie by remote like Saturday Night Live? I don't know how you do that. So, we're on pause now."

When asked back in April about movie theaters possibly opening up at that time, Spike Lee did not hold back. "Open Movie Theatres Now? Hell To Da Naw." Said Lee. He went on to declare, "I Got A lot More Movies To Make, Not Rollin' Da Dice Wit' Da Only Life I Got. TESTING. TESTING And Mo' TESTING." At this time, more and more states are starting to ease restrictions, but Spike Lee doesn't seem to care.

A lot of the world is divided as to how to handle our current situation. While many are fully ready to go back to work, restaurants, bars, malls, and the beach, there are just as many who would rather wait it out until the number of cases starts to even out or lower. So far, cities that have opened up are already starting to see new surges. Maybe Spike Lee is right about this. The interview with Lee was originally conducted by Vanity Fair.