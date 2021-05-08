One of the most unexpected casting choices in Hollywood in recent times was when Chris Rock was announced as the lead for Spiral: From the Book of Saw. The movie takes place in the same universe as the iconic horror series Saw, but focuses on a new cast of characters. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Rock affirmed that his character will survive the first movie by stating his willingness to appear in the sequel.

"[The studio and I are] talking. We want this one to do well, so we don't want to get too ahead of ourselves, but, if this one does well, I could see myself doing this again. I could see ... I mean, I don't want to spoil the movie, but it's open ... another one wouldn't be out of the question."

Not only will Chris Rock play the lead role in Spiral: From the Book of Saw, but he is also acting as an executive producer on the project, and in fact, came up with the initial idea for the story that eventually evolved into the film. Clearly, the comedian-turned-actor has a lot of love for the property.

In Spiral: From the Book of Saw, a new series of grisly murders have caught the attention of Detective Ezekiel "Zeke" Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella). The M.O. of the killings are in a similar vein to the work of the infamous "Jigsaw" killer, known for crafting elaborate traps and playing mind games with his victims. As Zeke's investigation leads him further down the rabbit hole, he begins to realize he himself is trapped in one of the killer's twisted games.

While Rock is, of course, best known for his stand-up and his comedy movies, the actor has recently been appearing in more dramatic roles, most notably as the lead in the fourth season of Fargo. According to Rock, his foray into the world of slasher horror with Spiral: From the Book of Saw will feature some comedic moments without turning the whole thing into a Scary Movie style spoof.

"I always play this little game, I watch a dramatic movie, and I go, 'I coulda got four jokes in there without f-cking up the movie.' I always play that game. Saw, especially Saw II, was one of those movies, 'Hmmm, I think I coulda got a few jokes in there without screwing up the movie.' So I brought that up to the head of Lionsgate ... I was like, 'You ever think about putting some comedy in Saw?' Not a lot, like Scary Movie, not make it silly, but the Saw s are so dire. So I kinda had this idea of, almost, Eddie Murphy and Nick Nolte in 48 Hours, but it's a horror movie. I think that's kind of what we got."

Directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, Spiral: From the Book of Saw stars Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, and Zoie Palmer. It is set scheduled to hit theaters on May 14. This news originated at ComicBook.com.