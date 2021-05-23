Lionsgate's Spiral: From the Book of Saw was able to win its second consecutive box office weekend in a row with $4.5 million. The studio is now reporting that Spiral has brought the Saw franchise, which includes 9 installments, to over $1 billion in box office revenue. To date, Spiral has generated just over $19 million globally. The horror movie stars Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, and Samuel L. Jackson, and has received praise from critics for its new direction, though it has left some critics divided as to whether or not it fully succeeded in reinventing the franchise.

The ninth movie in the Saw franchise was originally scheduled to open in theaters back in May 2020, but was delayed, due to the pandemic. A lot has changed in a year, and more and more movie theaters are welcoming guests back all over the United States, with restrictions beginning to subside in certain markets. While this summer will certainly fare better than last summer at the box office, it will still be a while before it gets back to 2018 and 2019 numbers. With that being said, the box office is expected to take off next weekend with the release of Paramount's A Quiet Place Part II and Disney's Cruella.

Wrath of Man was able to secure the second spot at this weekend's box office after earning $2.9 million. The action thriller has been able to pull in nearly $60 million globally in its three weeks in theaters. Those Who Wish Me Dead took the third spot with $1.8 million. The action thriller, which stars Angelina Jolie, has earned just over $13 million since debuting in theaters two weeks ago. Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon came in at number four with $1.6 million.

Godzilla vs. Kong was able to secure the fifth spot this weekend after bringing in another $1.4 million at movie theaters. Globally, the monster movie has made over $432 million globally, after originally debuting on HBO Max for its first 30 days. Mortal Kombat, which also debuted on HBO Max and theaters simultaneously, took the sixth spot after earning $935K. Dream Horse debuted at number seven with $844K. The sports comedy has received mixed reviews and stars The film stars Toni Collette, Damian Lewis, Owen Teale, Joanna Page, Karl Johnson, Steffan Rhodri, Anthony O'Donnell, Nicholas Farrell, and Sian Phillips.

Profile took the eighth position this weekend after bringing in $500K. The movie follows an undercover British journalist in her quest to bait and expose a terrorist recruiter through social media, while struggling not to be sucked into becoming a militant extremist herself. Animated family movie Tom & Jerry, which has been off HBO Max for weeks now, came in at number nine with $330K, while Nobody finished off the week with $315K. You can check out the rest of this weekend's box office data over at The Numbers.